Best cases for OnePlus 8T


FP StudioMar 09, 2021 22:01:28 IST

Matte Hybrid Hard Back
RIGGEAR Fortify XUNDD Transparent Hybrid Hard Back is one of the best offerings on the lower end of cases available for 8T. It has a transparent acrylic back which means no yellow tint overtime. It also has official MIL-STD 810G certification which means it can take drops from more than 10 meters and is even shock proof. The corners are especially designed to protect the phone against drop since that’s where most drops take place.

Camo Case
This case has a unique camo print on its back which is actually cool and comforting to look at. It has all the button slots open so you can easily access them without forcing your hand. Ringke Fusion-X design also has a patent from the US Patents Office as it’s designed to provide 365 degree of protection with maximum impact resistance and shock resistance. The external is rubberised for drop protection.

Hybrid Back Cover Case
Spigen’s are a brand known for their clean cases and this offering for your OnePlus 8T is no slouch. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case has raised bezels both on the front and back to protect your phone. The sides are anodised with rubber to offer maximum drop protection. It also has official MIL-STD 810G certification which means it can take drops from more than 10 meters and is even shock proof.

Urban Armor Gear Plasma
Urban Armour Gear Plasma case features the classic military look which gives it a machinist feeling to the hand. It comes in a dual layer format with the whole sides as one layer and the back as another. It is also compatible with wireless charging and NFC payments. Its soft raised rubber screen-lip and rear skid pads provide 360-degree protection.

