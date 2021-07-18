FP Studio

Military-grade case

The feather-light composite structure of the Urban Armor Gear UAG iPad Pro 11 Case provides impact resistance along with the water-resistant soft tactile grip material which is an easily adjustable stand with auto wake/sleep functions. The oversized tactile button is easily accessible and also meets the Military drop test standards. You can also keep your Apple pencil in the Pencil holder which is compatible with Apple pencils for pairing and charging.

Heavy-duty build

Striking the perfect balance between function and aesthetics, the ZUGU Case iPad Pro 11 Case offers reliable full-body protection while staying slim and an anti-rip external matte synthetic leather plus a fiberglass interior for unmatched durability. The Airflow vents in the PC/TPU shell prevent overheating. The ZUGU Case is engineered with a robust bumper and rough PC and TPU shell for major drop protection from about 5 feet above cement floors. The updated design also has an adjustable magnetic stand with 10 different angles to give you a comfortable hands-free viewing experience. Added with an elastic Apple Pencil pocket for a compact case that also carries your accessory.

Magnetic case

The ESR Magnetic Case is an amazing case that can be magnetically attached to your Ipad 11 Pro. The magnet is already in-built and offers a strong lock between the case and the device. The ESR Magnetic Case has a Tri-fold front cover which enables both viewing and typing stand modes. The reliable Auto Wake/Sleep function works seamlessly with this case. This case is Pencil 2 Compatible – which supports Pencil’s magnetic attachment & wireless charging, the magnetic clasp folds over to provide extra protection for your pencil.

Dual stand case

The Oaky Magnetic Case is an ultra-slim and lightweight case that adds no bulk to your iPad, you could carry it with your iPad 11 Pro every time and everywhere. It also keeps the protection of the iPad and gives you an excellent grip. The Tri-fold front cover enables both viewing and typing stand modes. The reliable Auto Wake/Sleep function works seamlessly with this case. The in-built magnet offers a strong lock between the case and the device. This case is Apple Pencil Compatible – which supports Pencil’s magnetic attachment & wireless charging.