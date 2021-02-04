Thursday, February 04, 2021Back to
Best car power inverters


FP StudioFeb 04, 2021 22:24:13 IST

For multiple devices

The Kkmoon 150W portable power car inverter and the transformer have a USB port current as well as voltage display, and dual AC outlets, 3 USB ports, and 1 QC3.0 USB port, which has the capacity to charge at a maximum speed of 18W. It is made of superior quality electronic components and ABS and also has a cooling fan attached to it. You can use this to charge multiple electronic devices on the go.

Single AC plug

The Targus 200W AC automotive power inverter comes with a USB fast-charging port. It has an in-built over-current, over-temperature as well as surge protection. Its power includes a single AC plug which is grounded and supplies up to 220VC and up to 200 watts of continuous power, with a peak power of 400 watts. This power inverter has the ability to charge or power up to 2 devices at one go. It has a compact design, allowing it to fit into almost every standard cup holder. Its USB port helps to power small devices, such as mobiles, MP3 players, ipads, or tablets.

Multi-protection setting

The Parco power inverter provides around 75 watts of continuous DC to AC power and up to 100 watts of peak power. The DC to AC inverter comes with 1 AC outlet as well as a 3.0 1a USB charging port making it ideal for charging tablets, tablets, smartphones as well as a few other electronic devices. The best part is, it comes with a multi-protection setting of an in-built cooling fan as well as auto-shutdown to prevent both your device and car from getting overloaded!

Durable metal

The Vantro car power inverter is a premium inverter providing up to 200W power and having 4 USB ports as well as 2 AC ports to help charge multiple devices simultaneously. It has multi-protection in it, with an in-built fuse to help protect your devices and to provide safe charging. It has a durable metal housing to ensure advanced protection against any unforeseen drops or bumps and also ensures there’s reduced heat as well as shortages. The best part is – it comes with a one year warranty!

