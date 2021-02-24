FP Studio

Works well in low light

This company is known for its range of DSLR cameras. This camera is one of the most popular choices among professionals. It is lightweight and the structure is made up of an innovative monologue structure that is strengthened with a carbon-fiber composite material for outstanding durability. This camera is also well suited to capture your nightlife as it captures the perfect pictures even in low light. If you are looking for a sturdy and long-lasting option, this camera is for you.

Keep the shake at bay

Are you into videography as well as photography? This camera is the best choice for multimedia image-maker. This camera is manufactured by one of the leading camera companies across the world. Impressively small despite having a large full-frame sensor, this camera offers flexible imaging capabilities along with a portable form factor. This camera can also help you record while shooting a video. The 5-axis dual sensing IS can be used when recording video to electronically reduce the appearance of camera shake for sharper, smoother recording. Buyers who want to invest in a camera that ticks all the boxes will find this one appealing.

Convenient transfer of pictures

This camera has a 24.3 MP lens that gives you fine details, clarity and precision. It lets you shoot at an amazing 0.06-second pace. It also has a three-inch LCD screen that can be tilted and gives you dynamic effects in all sorts of settings. What makes this camera unique is that it can send your stills and films by just touching your camera with any Android Smartphone or tablet. Looking for a mirrorless camera for those memorable photos? Try this one.

Compatible with 26 lenses

This camera has a compact lens, detachable grip, mode dial, function dial and gives you a retro feel. Its multi-focus mode adds multi images together to generate a sharp image with an amazingly deep depth of field. This camera is compatible with as many as 26 lenses and its fast autofocus and variety of automatic functions for ease of use - the camera appeals to a wide range of users at any stage on their photography journey. If you are looking for a camera that is compatible with a wide range of lenses and is also affordable, this is a must.