If you have a supply of Rs 40,000 and the camera is the most prominent feature for you in a smartphone, here is just the study you have been looking for. So let's take a peek at the best smartphones with high-quality cameras that you can get under Rs 40,000 in India.

Google Pixel 3a XL

If you are looking for the best camera phone under Rs 40,000, look no further. It may not have a decorative design and the most agile processor around but the Google Pixel 3a XL offers the power of the renowned Pixel 3 camera at a significantly lower price point. This phone can accomplish with a single 12.2 MP rear camera that most phones cannot with two, three or even four cameras that claim higher megapixels. The camera output is exceptional in every lighting condition including weak light. It has the best low light performance in this budget, courtesy of Night Sight, and can click some amazing portrait shots too.

Like all Pixel gadgets, the Google Pixel 3a XL is the first to get the latest version of Android and security patches. Unlike the top-end Pixel 3 devices, this isn’t powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chip but has a more than capable Snapdragon 670 SoC. It also trades the QHD+ display for a more practical 6-inch Full HD+ display which significantly diminishes the load on the battery. It’s 3,700 mAh battery can easily take you through a day of moderate usage. This is a phone for photography enthusiasts and not for those looking for a flashy design or tons of RAM and storage in this budget.

OnePlus 7

The top variant of the OnePlus 7 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage can be comfortably purchased in this budget. While this phone is nearly indistinguishable from its predecessor, 6T, in more ways than one, the rear cameras have been extensively revamped. Moving away from the 16MP main shooter on the past few generations of OnePlus devices, the firm has opted for a 48 MP primary sensor at the rear along with a secondary 5 MP depth sensor. The primary lens has Optical Image Stabilisation and uses pixel binning to produce some crisp shots in different lighting conditions. There’s a 16 MP camera at the front for selfies.

Its layout is pretty much like the OnePlus 6T but by no means defined. It has the same 6.4-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display too with a tiny drop notch and a 3,700 mAh battery. But the processing and camera departments make this phone stand out. The OnePlus 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, Snapdragon 855. Oxygen OS prevails as one of the best Android UI around.

Redmi K20 Pro

The new K20 series is set to take on the biggest names in the Rs 30k segment with a compelling combination of performance and design. While a Snapdragon 855 chip in a sub-30K phone is the major selling point of the Redmi K20 Pro, the camera unit isn’t too far behind either. You get a triple camera setup comprising a 48 MP main camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 125-degrees FOV and an 8 MP telephoto lens that facilitates 2X optical zoom. They manage to capture some sharp images in diverse lighting states. You also get an option to record super slo-mo 720p videos at 960 fps and 1080p Full HD videos at up to 240 fps. Last but not least, the 20 MP pop-up selfie camera adds to the cool quotient of this device.

The Redmi K20 Pro has one of the most winning design among mid-range phones with a glass body and Aura Prime design. There’s a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. As we mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by a flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes bundled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. 4000 mAh battery keeps the phone working for over a day of reasonable usage.



LG V40 ThinQ