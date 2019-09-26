FP Studio

OPPO Reno2 Z (Luminous Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

If you are looking for the best camera phone under Rs 40,000, glance no further. It not only has a decorative design and the most agile processor around but the Oppo Reno2 Z offers the morality of the renowned a 48MP camera and a8MP one and a 20x zoom feature, all under Rs. 40, 000.

Similar to other Oppo Reno phones, this one too offers a great deal of storage (256 GB) and a stunning body design. The 4 in-built lenses take your photography game and notch higher with every shot. This is a phone for photography enthusiasts and not for those looking for a flashy design or tons of RAM and storage in this budget.

OnePlus 7 Pro (Nebula Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

OnePlus has been such a buzz in the market since it came to India. The OnePlus 7 pro with a stunning 48MP rear camera, 8MP telephoto & 16MP front camera, save your every moment with clarity and crisp quality. Enabled with a 256GB internal storage, it lets you save all your moments on your phone accessible in HD quality. Not only this, the pop up front-facing camera delivers selfies as clear as crystal without getting in the way of immersion. Its 117° ultra-wide-angle lens helps you capture mind-blowing landscapes and panoramas. Lastly, the portrait mode in the OnePlus 7 Pro gives you a perfect background blur and delivers an enhanced quality picture of the subject.

LG V40 ThinQ

This bad boy from the house of LG comes power-packed with 16MP+12MP+12MP Triple Rear Camera with a triple shot, coupled with an AI cam and manual mode. With its super-bright camera, it is one of the most riveting phones in the segment for photography. Further making it perfect for those pouty selfies, it is also loaded with an 8MP+5MP dual front camera.

With a P-OLED capacitive touchscreen and 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution and 16M colour support, the display is extremely powerful, captivating and smooth to use.

The company claims the phone to be Dust, Water Resistant & Shock Resistant. Storage of 128 GB Internal Memory, expandable up to 2 TB and 6GB RAM, it makes this phone a robust performer.

The phone supports Android Oreo v8.1 operating system and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and a 3300mAH battery. Not only is it a fast processor to use and multi-task on, but also lasts fairly well in terms of the battery backup.

It also boasts of a Heat Pipe, which absorbs and moves heat away from the processor to help minimize the risk of overheating and thus making the phone safer, smarter and more optimised for better performance.

Samsung Galaxy M20

With an infinity V display and bezel-less edge, immerse into the experience of high definition. Its impeccable camera lets you shoot from one extreme to the other with 120-degree ultra-wide lens and also gives you the experience of low light photography, live focus and an in-display flash for smashing selfies. The Samsung Galaxy M20 has a 13MP+5MP ultra-wide dual camera as well as an 8MP front camera so you can capture moments with utter clarity. Lastly, a 10-minute charge can give you up to 3 hours of video streaming and 11 hours of music, this phone is a total steal.