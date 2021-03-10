FP Studio

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M21 is a premium looking Raven Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage smartphone. It has a Triple Camera Setup with these specifications, 48MP (F2.0) Main Camera +8MP (F2.2) Ultra Wide Camera +5MP(F2.2) Depth Camera and 20MP (F2.2) front-facing Punch Hole Camera.it has a 6000 mAh Battery which gives you a very long battery life. The battery life will last you all day and night. The phone comes with a U display which makes it super functional. The smartphone comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase. It also comes with no-cost EMI options.

Redme Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in Interstellar Black colour with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage. It has the latest 8nm Snapdragon 720G & Alexa hands-free. Comes with 6 months no-cost EMI. Extra up to Rs 1000 off on exchange. World-class control with every move you make. A cool processor to match your attention span. Now click and enjoy awesome night mode, pro colour and pro videos with various camera modes. Capture what you see and more with a perfect picture in outdoor or indoor low light situations. They have done a collaboration with ISRO which should add greater connectivity on calls.

Oppo A31

Oppo A31 comes in beautiful Fantasy White colour with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI and Additional Exchange Offers. OPPO A31‘s 4GB/6GB RAM provides faster performance to ensure you can play games and multitask with ease. Super large memory of 64GB ROM lets you download and save more photos, music and videos. Moreover, OPPO A31 supports up to 256GB of additional memory with the three-card slot (Dual Sim + MicroSD). With this much storage, entertainment has no limits. With a 4230mAh battery, you can watch videos, play games and listen to music all day long. You can watch HD videos online for up to 14 hours, or play games for up to 7 hours.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 is an Android One Smartphone with Quad Camera, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage in the colour Charcoal black. Designed with a quad camera and the power of AI imaging, see your world in a whole new way with the macro lens and an ultra-wide 118° lens that lets you capture even more of what's around you. Feel like you’re in another world on the epic 6.55” HD+ display, so you can experience your favourite videos and games in a whole new way, from wherever you want and in the palm of your hand. It’s big by design and also struts a true sense of style. With the elegance of 2.5D glass in the front and scratch-resistant composite on the back, its Nordic-inspired colours also make it a pleasure to look at.