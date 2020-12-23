Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
Best budget LED TVs under 11k


FP StudioDec 23, 2020 13:39:29 IST

Excellent for gaming

Kevin’s 80 cm or 32-Inches HD Ready LED TV is also available in a 24-inches variant. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and a 178 degree viewing angle. It has dual HDMI ports to help connect with a set top box, gaming consoles as well as Blu Ray players. The 2 USB ports help to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It has a 20 watt sound output and also has an A+ panel. Most importantly, it comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty.

Ultra HD

Fortex’s 60 cm or 24-inches HD Ready LED TV is available in the following variants as well – 32-inches, 32-inches SMART, 43-inches and 55-inches. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. It comes with A+ Plus grade panel with zero dot, ultra HD viewing experience and is ultra luminous. It also has slim bezel and a high contrast screen cell. Most importantly, it comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty. It also has – 1 HDMI port, 1 USB port and 1 VGA port. It provides for 16 Watts powerful audio output.

Premium design

The eAirtec 61 cm/24-Inches HD Ready LED TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and it has the following connectivity options – 2 USB ports, 1 VGA port and 1 3.5mm headphone port. It provides with 20 Watts output sound (10x2) and also has a virtual surround sound system. The display has an A+ Grade IPS panel and has a premium design finish. The viewing angle is 178 degrees and if you’d like there is a wall mounting installation available as well. This LED TV not just looks sleek but also is totally worth the money, thanks to its performance!

Lightweight

The Leema 80 cm or 32-inches HD LED TV has a Home OS operating system. It has a BOE A+ display type and has Mono audio output. This LED has a total of 2 USB ports and doesn’t require batteries. It requires 240 Volts to run and has both AM and FM options available in it. Its dimensions read – 790 x 130 x 500 cms and it weighs 5 kgs. You can either opt for a wall mounting or a base stand, as both options are provided.

