FP Studio

A laptop that has it all

It comes packed with a 1 TB hard drive and chugs along at a processor speed of 3 GHZ. This slick model is handy if you are to make a project, be involved in virtual meetings and make presentations – all can be achieved without any lag as the 4 GB RAM will account for a seamless experience.

The operating system is the latest Windows 10 and the screen size is a handsome 15.6 inches which will offer great viewing. The package weighs only 3.04 kg which makes it easy to carry around.

The speed you need

With a RAM size of 4 GB and with a processor speed 2.30 GHz, this laptop will never let you down when you have to adhere to deadlines and get projects executed. The display is fantastic as can be gauged from the fact that the screen size measures 15.60 Inches and the HD display is a joy to behold.

There are many high-end features in this product but the standout feature without any doubt is its battery which is at least 4 hours for normal office usage.

Scores well in the looks department

The laptop is a visual delight but it is more than just a beauty to the eyes. There are two processors, a 4 GB RAM and with a processor speed of 1.80 GHz the speed of the system will leave you amazed. The AMD Radeon with R4 Graphics card helps pack quite a punch. If you are looking for a powerful processor, you can easily opt for this laptop without any doubt. Put these traits together and what you get is a complete package.

Top drawer performance that is hassle free

With a 180-degree hinge, this laptop has 15.6-inch screen and 1366x768 HD display. The battery backup can give competition to any top laptop at close to 5.5 hours. The processor screams along, the AMD A6-9225 has a base speed of 2.6 Ghz and can reach up to the max speed of 3 Ghz. If speed is what excites you, your search ends here as this is easily one of the fastest laptops around. There are two slots as well where you can extend the 4 GB RAM. This is a delightful product, one that will never let you down.