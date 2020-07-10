Friday, July 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best budget laptops under Rs 30,000 for multifunctioning


FP StudioJul 10, 2020 11:00:12 IST

A laptop that has it all

It comes packed with a 1 TB hard drive and chugs along at a processor speed of 3 GHZ. This slick model is handy if you are to make a project, be involved in virtual meetings and make presentations – all can be achieved without any lag as the 4 GB RAM will account for a seamless experience.
The operating system is the latest Windows 10 and the screen size is a handsome 15.6 inches which will offer great viewing. The package weighs only 3.04 kg which makes it easy to carry around.

The speed you need

With a RAM size of 4 GB and with a processor speed 2.30 GHz, this laptop will never let you down when you have to adhere to deadlines and get projects executed. The display is fantastic as can be gauged from the fact that the screen size measures 15.60 Inches and the HD display is a joy to behold.
There are many high-end features in this product but the standout feature without any doubt is its battery which is at least 4 hours for normal office usage.

Scores well in the looks department

The laptop is a visual delight but it is more than just a beauty to the eyes. There are two processors, a 4 GB RAM and with a processor speed of 1.80 GHz the speed of the system will leave you amazed. The AMD Radeon with R4 Graphics card helps pack quite a punch. If you are looking for a powerful processor, you can easily opt for this laptop without any doubt. Put these traits together and what you get is a complete package.

Top drawer performance that is hassle free

With a 180-degree hinge, this laptop has 15.6-inch screen and 1366x768 HD display. The battery backup can give competition to any top laptop at close to 5.5 hours. The processor screams along, the AMD A6-9225 has a base speed of 2.6 Ghz and can reach up to the max speed of 3 Ghz. If speed is what excites you, your search ends here as this is easily one of the fastest laptops around. There are two slots as well where you can extend the 4 GB RAM. This is a delightful product, one that will never let you down.

tags

    Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

    latest videos

    1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

    1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

    1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

    1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

    1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

    1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

    1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

    1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

    1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

    Europa

    Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

    Jun 25, 2020
    Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

    Ocean mapping

    Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

    Jun 24, 2020
    Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

    coronavirus studies

    Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

    Jun 23, 2020
    Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

    pluto

    Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

    Jun 23, 2020