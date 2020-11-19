FP Studio

For an immersive gaming experience

This one is a gamer's dream come true. It provides high-quality sound with the option to adjust your audio levels as well as your headbands based on your preference. It comes with LED lights on the ear-ups to add a little drama to your gaming experience. Moreover, it ticks boxes against 360-soundscape, comfort, lightweight, omnidirectional microphone and crystal clear sound clarity. Priced affordably to improve your gameplay, these deep bass headphones come with a 3.5mm audio-mic jack that is compatible with most audio and gaming devices. Pick this one if you are looking for a versatile yet value for money option.

For the ones who prefer comfort

If you are among the ones who love spending hours and hours listening and jamming to your favourite music then this one's for you. The pressure-relieving cushions around the earmuffs are designed for today's bass loving and noise-cancellation requirements. The tangle-resistant 1.10m cable resists snags will ensure that you spend less time untangling and more time listening to your choice of music. Below the left earpad, you'll find a single push button that is engineered for easy navigation which means picking up calls & changing tracks is hassle-free. Grab this one if you are looking for a trusted brand that delivers good sound with comfort.

For a musical escape

Designed for music lovers these headphones perform exceptionally well in loud environments. Its soft padded earbuds with pressure-relieving cushions come sealed to its lightweight headband creates an enclosed environment capable of handling high-pressure sound levels. Its bass booster comes with a specially designed duct which adds clarity to the bass and lower-stringed instruments. Its 1.2m flat wired cord gives you the agility to move around without the worry of having tangled earphones. Pick from a range of five different colours that suit your personality. Add it to your cart if you are looking for portable headphones with extra bass.

For a compact and supreme sound experience

These perfectly portable headphones offer sleek style and an excellent on-the-go experience with its tangle-free PVC cables. Its snug fit earbuds ensure that your headphones are intact are a perfect fit for you. While the overcompensating super bass delivers a noise-free experience, it's the compact and foldable feature of this headphone that makes it easy to take along on vacation or to store in your desk drawer at work. The headphones offer an inline mic, additional earbuds and come with a year-long warranty. Pick this one if you are looking for a headphone that delivers on both sound and design.