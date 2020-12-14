FP Studio

Enhanced display

The LG UHD-4K 2D/3D Region Free Blu Ray Disk DVD Player is ideal for world wide use and comes with a 6 ft multi system HDMI cable. It is HDR Compatible and can provide vibrant viewership even when it is non-HDR content. This Blu Ray player supports CD, DVD as well as many other audio and video formats which ensures versatile entertainment and thanks to its 4K upscaling capabilities ensures that you get to view enhanced display, even when the video resolution is of a lower quality!

Fluid interface

The Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 Bluray DVD Player with DIVX/USB Port and Blueray Support is able to play blu ray discs with complete fluidity. It has a 5.1 channel system and it also has a BD live network interface. Its picture in picture is of one HD and one SD. It has a memory card slot for CD, DVD, SVCD, VCD and Blu Ray disc. Its slightly on the heavier side, weighing in at 1 kg 800 grams. It has a surround sound output system and doesn’t require batteries to run.

Economical

The Sony BDP – S1500 is region free and multi zone, blu-ray disc player. It has a modified hardware system and is also one of the cheapest region free blu ray player in India, which comes along with a 1 year warranty. In this blu ray disc player, you can play A/B/C region locked blu ray. This 1-6 region DVD is one of the most versatile DVD players that are currently being sold in the market, and it is also from a well-known brand such as Sony, which is known for its electronics! Most importantly, the machine is quite compact too.

Great Resolution

The Panasonic Smart Network 3D Readt 4K Upscaling Blu Ray Player can also play both CD and DVD. It provides a resolution of upto 1080p and upto 4K upscaling. It has Dolby Digital Plus Audio along with Dolby True HD along with DTS HD Master Audio Essential. It has the following connectivity options - HDMI, Ethernet, USB 2.0, DLNA and Vierra Link. It has Bitstream output and its Dolby Digital and True HD has yes Decode (2ch) as well!