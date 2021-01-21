FP Studio

For personal use

This printer is a great choice for small businesses and individual setups because of its high yield of 7500 black and white and 5000 colour pages with a speed of 30 black and white and 12 colour pages per minute which is quite sufficient. It comes with a USB and WiFi connectivity with LCD display making printing super convenient. The printer’s make is quite robust, allowing it to be used for the long term. It is compatible with windows and OS and has a paper tray of 150 sheets. Brother DCP-T520W produces professional borderless prints with crisp text and excellent graphics.

Supports all page sizes

This printer is in step with time and is very easily compatible with your smartphones, PCs, laptops and other devices via in-built wireless LAN connectivity. All you need to do is just give a print command from the comfort of your smartphones or any other device and the print, scan or copy is ready for you. Canon Pixma G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer supports all page sizes thus is an add on benefit and can be used in any institutions and offices. The printing speed is 8.8ipm black and white and 5ipm colour pages per minute with print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi.

Sleek design

This printer is a great choice for home and small individual setups because of its super sleek and concentrated design. It comes with a powerful processor making printing super convenient. It is also lightweight and portable. Whether you are tech-savvy or not, this printer has a very simple control panel. The one-step installation of this makes the customer's job that much more easier. HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer has a tri colour ink cartridge with a yield of 120 clack and white pages and 100 colour pages with a duty cycle upto 1000 pages.

Space conserver

This printer has a very compact built and a very simple operation thus is easy to use and can be placed in any space. It is ideal for both work and home environments. The built-in integrated ink tanks provide the ease of monitoring ink level to plan the error free refill accordingly without any spillage. The best part of this print is its amazingly high speed of printing i.e., 33 black and white and 15 colour prints per minute. Epson EcoTank L3150 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is provided with USB, Wifi and app connectivity and comes with four different ink bottles.