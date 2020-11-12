FP Studio

Printing from cloud links made easier than ever

With an ink tank printer that boasts of all-in-one functionality, your printing needs will be worry-free. Quick printing, scanning or copying documents, notes and projects, this product is perfect for heavy usage in your home office setting. The printer supports many different sizes of papers giving you the flexibility to print depending as per your project. The built-in integrated tanks keep the overall printer body compact while letting you monitor ink levels. With the PIXMA Cloud Link, you can connect your mobile to the device and print seamlessly - and quickly. Its high-quality printing at lower page costs will definitely bring in more for your buck. If you’re in search of something economical yet productive, this ink tank wireless printer is for you.

Print without getting out of your seat

This all-in-one Ink Tank printer lets you print, scan or copy in a jiffy. The printer itself is wireless and can be moved around in your home quite easily. Just connect it with your computer or phone with the WiFi, USB or HP Smart App and you will have your prints ready. The printer not only supports A4 size pages but also allows versatility by letting you print B5, A6, or DL envelopes in colour or black & white. And you can print up to 8000 colour pages with the spill-free resealable ink bottles. For added convenience, not only is the printer equipped for remote usage but also listens to your voice commands with compatible apps like Alexa and Google Home. If you’re looking for a smart printer, then this one’s for you.

Delivers 33 Pages Per Minute

Known as EcoTank, this printer stays true to its name by assuring you economical costs and being environment-friendly due to its low power consumption technology. The printer is built to deliver 33 pages per minute letting you meet your deadlines quicker - even at the last minute. You can print any size - legal, Indian-legal, letter, A4, B5, A5, B6, A6, envelopes and many others in ease. Moreover, the printing has a stunning resolution and is borderless to ensure you don’t get that usual leftover paper border with this printer. The overall design of the printer is built to look organised and free up desk space for your other needs. In case you print regularly, then this product is perfect for everyday tasks.

Get More In Less Time

Compatible with Windows and Mac, this printer is perfect for small at-home requirements. It is compact, looks modern and fits right into your home office aesthetics. The printer comes with an adjustable paper tray with the capacity of 250-sheets so you can be worry-free for a longer time. In case what you want to print is smaller - like envelopes then you can use the manual feed slot. What’s more, is that this printer has an automatic duplex printing feature that lets you print both sides of the documents at the same time. This makes the printing faster, efficient and energy-saving as well! This printer is a great option if you want to get more done in less time.