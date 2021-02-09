FP Studio

For Avengers fans

A third person, action-adventure game wherein Marvel’s Avengers begin at a day, unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Superheroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM. If you are a Marvel Avengers fan, this is a must-buy for you.

Action-adventure game

Welcome back to Red Dead Redemption, a place where lawless gambling, gun fighting, and carousing are always in style. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the sequel to the wildly popular open-world western action-adventure video game. Get ready to tame the Wild West, Red Dead is back with a vengeance and the west may never be the same. An epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland which is surely going to be more brutal, messier, and bigger than ever before. The players are going to experience its new online multiplayer feature along with the vast and atmospheric world which shall lay the foundation.

Ultimate battle

The Final Chapter of the Mishima Blood Saga, Tekken 7 is the final chapter of the 20-year-long Mishima feud, unveil the epic ending to the emotionally charged family warfare between the members of the Mishima Clan as they struggle to settle old scores and wrestle for control of a global empire, putting the balance of the world in peril. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, it has set a new benchmark for visuals and giving a Hollywood- like cinematic action experience to the player with over 30 30 playable characters who have their own distinctive skill sets. If you love games from the fighting genre, this is the one for you.

Open-world action game

An open-world game having a plot based in the future i.e., 2077 with its setting in an intriguing dystopian place named Night City, a megalopolis, in California that is obsessed with power and modification. Being based in the future, it has high body modifications wherein you can play as a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberwar, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world revolve around you. So if you love open-world action games, Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One) is the pick for you.