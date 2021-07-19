FP Studio

Spy game

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2 just as you wished while watching any of James Bond’s movies. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most deadly assassin, Agent 47. Only in a hitman can you use everything in your environment to help plan and execute the perfect assassination – use stealth, sabotage, and everything in-between to turn your creativity into a deadly weapon.

Western adventure

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the sequel to the wildly popular open-world western action-adventure video game. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland. The game's vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience. Get ready to tame the Wild West, Red Dead is back with a vengeance and the west may never be the same. Welcome back to Red Dead Redemption, a place where lawless gambling, gun fighting and carousing are always in style and it's sure to be bigger and grittier than ever.

Nightmares of war

Fighting with humans,clans and zombies has just become a thing of the past, be prepared to battle for survival against the locust horde, a nightmarish race of creatures that surface from the depths of the planet. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One) enhances the experience with 1080p resolution and high graphics. So customize your character and choose your weapon from a varied range of tools and weapons.

Mafiosi

It’s 1968 and the rules have changed. Immerse yourself in a vast, diverse and seedy open world ruled by the mob and corrupt officials and richly detailed with the sights, sounds and emotionally-charged social atmosphere of one of the most turbulent years in American history with Mafia 3 (Xbox One). Lincoln Clay knows this truth: Family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. Choose your own personal play-style, from brute force and blazing guns to stalk-and-kill tactics as you use Lincoln's military training and gathered intel to tear down the Mafia. Intense gun fights, visceral hand-to-hand combat, white knuckle driving and street smarts will all be needed. But with the right crew, tough decisions and some dirty hands, it’s possible to make it to the top of the city's underworld with revenge against the Italian Mafia.