Best action games for Xbox


Jul 20, 2021

Old favorite
The Diablo III: Eternal Collection is an unparalleled action role-playing experience and contains Diablo III, the Reaper of Souls expansion set, and the Necromancer class together in one definitive volume.Descend into the depths of Hell and fight alongside the forces of Heaven across an epic 4 Act campaign. Play with up to 4 friends online. New ways to get loot and rewards through Bounties and Rifts in Adventure mode. Introduces ongoing Seasonal Updates with exclusive rewards, challenges, and player leaderboards that get refreshed every few months.

Adventure game
Deceived by the forces of evil into prematurely bringing about the end of the world, War - the first Horseman of the Apocalypse - stands accused of breaking the sacred law by inciting a war between Heaven and Hell.Unleash the wrath of War, combining brutal attacks and supernatural abilities to decimate all who stand in your way. Native 1080p rendering fully reworked and improved graphics, and 60 FPS gameplay enhances the gaming experiences as you wield a devastating arsenal of angelic, demonic and Earthly weapons, and blaze a trail of destruction atop Ruin, War's fiery phantom steed. Uncover powerful ancient relics, upgrade your weapons, unlock new abilities, and customize your gameplay style and battle across the wastelands and demon-infested dungeons of the decimated Earth in your quest for vengeance and redemption

Shooting game
Return to the cities of Rapture and Colombia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before, beautifully remastered in1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player add-on content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, Columbia's finest pack.The BioShock: The collection is a Shooter unlike any you have ever played, loaded with weapons and tactics never seen. You have a complete arsenal at your disposal from simple revolvers to Grenade launchers and chemical weapons but you will also be forced to genetically modify your DNA to create an even more deadly weapon.

Leadership and strategy
Gears tactics-Xbox Series is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game set 12 years before the first Gears of War. Immersive and character-driven story: play as the defiant soldier rescuing and building your troops in a journey of leadership, survival, and sacrifice. Customize your squad and equipment to face tough enemies, upgrading their skills and outfitting them with loot collected in challenging missions. Aggressive gameplay, advancing and surviving intense and visceral encounters with the unstoppable, swarming enemy. So are you ready to command your squad and achieve victory?

