Aliens and puzzles

Strap the Ultimatrix onto your wrist and get to experience the life of Ben in the Ben 10 Ultimate Alien: Cosmic Destruction. The all-new alien device transforms you into ultimate versions of your 17 favorite aliens from the hit show, including Armodrillo, WaterHazard, and NRG, and gives you the power to jackhammer, beam and blast enemies out of your path. As you swiftly switch between different forms and different powers, you'll battle dangerous bosses and solve mind-tangling puzzles on a wild adventure that takes you from Paris to Tokyo and beyond. Enhance your powers along the way as you collect sumo slammer cards and crush objects and get more strength, speed and special attacks than ever. The Cartoon Network hit show is popping out of the TV screen and into your living room. Do you have what it takes to wear the Ultimatrix?

Sci-Fi

Players can step into the shoes of their favorite Autobots and Decepticons such as Optimus Prime, Starscream, Bumblebee and Ironhide, along with new characters making their first appearance in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (PSP). With two distinct campaigns that allow gamers to save or destroy the human race, gamers will unlock missions and be able to play them in any order they desire and with different characters for a whole new experience. Battle your friends in Wi-Fi multiplayer modes. Every second is precious as players drive, fly, fight and blast their way through gripping, pulse-pounding levels straight from the film and beyond to determine the ultimate fate of the world.

History meets legend

300: March To Glory will be a visceral experience focused on action and combat allowing the player to fight both solos and in a team alongside his fellow Spartans. Fight for glory with the upgradeable weapons armor and battle skills of the Spartans from the film 300. Unleash the full wrath of your army with the ultimate Spartan battle formation, the Phalanx. Decapitate, dismember and disembowel your enemies in bloodthirsty sword-and-spear combat.

Action-adventure

True to the Prince of Persia franchise, the game provides a variety of action combat, agility and story-driven puzzles - all masterfully blended into a rich gaming experience. Prince of Persia: Rival Sword gives you a new multiplayer experience as you can choose either the Prince or Dark Prince. Interrupt your opponent`s progress by activating switches in your own level that will trigger traps and obstacles in their level. Master the expanded Free-Form Fighting system to destroy enemies in your own style, strangle them from afar with the deadly Daggertail, or surprise them with crafty Speed Kills - the choice is yours. Battle freely through Babylon. Experience unparalleled depth in storytelling as you fight your way through a twisting tale filled with adrenaline, tension and discovery. Brand-new chariot combat levels.