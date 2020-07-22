FP Studio

Ultimate pocketable gaming solution

Relive your childhood memories with this compact gaming device that’s available in two colour choices. An excellent pick for 8-bit game lovers, it comes with 500 games inbuilt for several hours of fun with family and friends. We really love that it supports a TV-out function that allows you to plug in and play games on a larger screen. Brace yourself for endless gaming entertainment as this versatile device also supports playing other games through cartridges. We think that this best selling gaming console from the leading gaming brand is worth every rupee.

Its compact design and an efficient rechargeable battery make it ideal for games while travelling.

For retro game lover

Fall in love with classic games all over again with this cool gaming device. Perfect for the little child in you that would love a rematch, you can choose from any of the 400 games like Mario, Contra, Pinball and Tetris included on this console. The 600mAh USB-rechargeable battery is both long lasting and lightweight enough to keep you gaming for much, much longer. Besides, we’re sure you’re about to be the coolest kid you know as you watch your old favourites come to life in HD resolution on the bright 3inch display.

If the idea of having a mini arcade game in your pocket sounds fantastic, this one should be your pick.

Keep the kids entertained

Kids of all ages will love playing with this 8-bit handheld console. Boasting a sturdy build quality, this device features a large 2.8-inch display with an enhanced backlight so that you have no problems even when playing outdoors on a sunny day. Parents will be thankful for this device’s incredible battery life that allows continuous use for up to seven hours on a single charge. It's ideal for those long road or plane trips! While the inbuilt loudspeaker provides ample sound, you can also choose to plug in headphones, so you don’t disturb others while you play.

Simple and comfortable to operate with even for tiny tots, this console is a great buy to keep the kids busy.

Compatible with all TVs

Up your gaming quotient with this ergonomically designed video game console that will keep you occupied for hours. Since it is USB powered, you don’t ever have to worry about batteries again. All you have to do to start playing is to plug it into your TV’s AV socket and go for it. You’ll never get bored of any game as this console comes equipped with 108000 ready-to-play games across some of the most popular genres of today. Compact and beautifully designed, it allows you to make light work of powering through the various levels of games.

Choose this console for an unforgettable and immersive gaming experience on large screens.