Best 5G budget smartphones


FP StudioJul 17, 2021 21:58:52 IST

High-speed processor
All the gamers out there get ready as iQOO Z3 is all set to revolutionize your gaming experience. The iQOO Z3 is India’s first phone with Qualcomm SD 768G 5G Processor and a 55W FlashCharge which can charge the 4400 mAh battery to 50% in just 19 minutes and fully charge in just 50 minutes. This phone offers a 120Hz refresh rate which is a 100% increase in the fps for smoother graphics, the 5 layer liquid cooling system prevents the phone from heating up by reducing the core temperature cooler than 10 degrees. In addition to the above features, it also offers a 64MP AF camera with 4K and EFB Auto Focus.

Warp charging
OnePlus stands by its tagline of Never Settle as it comes out with the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G, this phone has a dual sim slot that supports 4G+4G/5G+4G nano sim cards. The phone works on OxygenOS11 which have some additional features like dark mode, customize your display and one-hand wonder. The 30T Warp Charging lets you charge your phone from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes. The most amazing feature of this phone is that it is built-in with Alexa, which lets you make phone calls, control smart home devices and open apps just with your voice on the go.

Good camera
The Oppo A74 5G is an Android Smartphone with Qualcomm SD 480 5G and a powerful 2Ghz octa-core processor. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory with a 5000mAh Li-Po battery and 18W FastCharge. It has a dual sim slot for 5G+5G sim and uses a C-type USB connector. This Oppo phone offers a 48MP Quad Camera. The AI comfort display gives your eye comfort and does not strain it. It has a fingerprint sensor along with a Gamer Mode feature for an undisturbed gaming experience.

Fast Performance
If speed is something you are looking for, then Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is the best pick for you. The Qualcomm SnapDragon 750G octa-core 5G processor, protected by Knox security. The Super AMOLED- Infinity U cut display and HD+ resolution gives you the ultimate viewing experience. It offers 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. The premium glossy finish and the eye-catching layered pattern make the phone even more stylish. The amazing 48MP Quad Camera setup and 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery add to its excellency.

