Tuesday, August 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best 50 Inch Smart LED TVs


FP StudioAug 24, 2021 22:15:38 IST

Japanese tech
Enjoy the best of Japanese technology with the latest Sanyo Kaizen Series which brings the world of entertainment straight to your TV. Sanyo 50 inch kaizen series TV runs on Certified Android 9.0 and has all your favourite video streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube and Zee5. With its Super Bright 4K panel and Dolby Audio you always get the perfect picture and crystal clear audio output. The ergonomic remote with dedicated Google Assistant button allows you to search for content by simply using your voice and asking your Sanyo Kaizen TV. Bring home the Sanyo Kaizen Series now to experience the latest in TV technology.

Wide display
Adsun 50" ultra smart android LED television has a 178 degree wide viewing display and it enhances your movie experience with the Cinema mode. Connectivity - input: HDMI*2 USB*2, VGA*1, AV*2. It is a smart TV with smart apps like browser, youtube, hotstar, netflix, amazon prime, whatsapp, voot, facebook, aptoide app wall +more. These LED TV’s can be fixed in meeting rooms, hotels, offices, homes, shops etc. The 4k Ultra Hd resolution gives you a crystal clear viewing experience with amazing sound quality of 20W.

Optimum colours
TCL 4K UHD TV produces in stunning detail all shades of light, natural colors for a truly immersive viewing experience via 3840 x 2160 pixels. Also HDR 10 adjusts the content in a dynamic scene-by- scene way for the optimum representation of contrast with a wider color gamut. Micro dimming is developed to improve the aspect of LED performance by dimming the parts of the screen. This enhances the black and white parts of the display. Enjoy ultra realistic, enhanced sound with Dolby Audio. Designed to put you in the middle of every scene with crystal clarity, crisper dialogue, and great detail. From the ball game, to your favorite TV series, entertainment has never sounded better. TCL TV comes up with such an eye-catchy design that helps you to see its beautifully built.

Amazing for music
Shinco 4K Smart TV runs on the latest Android 9.0, which gives you a UI exclusively tailored for enriching your TV experience. The smart look of the smart TV comes with a sturdy body made of metal. This not just increases the life of the TV but also gives a premium touch to the look and feel of the smart TV. It comes with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, 4 times more than any Full HD TV and a top-notch quality display for an immersive experience at home. Psychoacoustic algorithms of DBX’s sound system fill the room with sound, while AI volume control automatically reduces the level of loud commercials, producing the clearest, best sound possible. Get one-touch access to your favourite music videos, movies, TV shows, etc. from the variety of certified apps and supported apps (like Netflix, Prime, Youtube, Disney+ Hotstar) available on Uniwall.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Aug 13, 2021
Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers
Best smartphones below 20K

Best smartphones below 20K

Aug 21, 2021
Wireless earbuds so you are always focused

Wireless earbuds so you are always focused

Aug 21, 2021
Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today

Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today

Aug 11, 2021
Top wireless neckband earphones

Top wireless neckband earphones

Aug 13, 2021
Best gaming monitors for never-ending fun

Best gaming monitors for never-ending fun

Aug 13, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021