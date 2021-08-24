FP Studio

Japanese tech

Enjoy the best of Japanese technology with the latest Sanyo Kaizen Series which brings the world of entertainment straight to your TV. Sanyo 50 inch kaizen series TV runs on Certified Android 9.0 and has all your favourite video streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube and Zee5. With its Super Bright 4K panel and Dolby Audio you always get the perfect picture and crystal clear audio output. The ergonomic remote with dedicated Google Assistant button allows you to search for content by simply using your voice and asking your Sanyo Kaizen TV. Bring home the Sanyo Kaizen Series now to experience the latest in TV technology.

Wide display

Adsun 50" ultra smart android LED television has a 178 degree wide viewing display and it enhances your movie experience with the Cinema mode. Connectivity - input: HDMI*2 USB*2, VGA*1, AV*2. It is a smart TV with smart apps like browser, youtube, hotstar, netflix, amazon prime, whatsapp, voot, facebook, aptoide app wall +more. These LED TV’s can be fixed in meeting rooms, hotels, offices, homes, shops etc. The 4k Ultra Hd resolution gives you a crystal clear viewing experience with amazing sound quality of 20W.

Optimum colours

TCL 4K UHD TV produces in stunning detail all shades of light, natural colors for a truly immersive viewing experience via 3840 x 2160 pixels. Also HDR 10 adjusts the content in a dynamic scene-by- scene way for the optimum representation of contrast with a wider color gamut. Micro dimming is developed to improve the aspect of LED performance by dimming the parts of the screen. This enhances the black and white parts of the display. Enjoy ultra realistic, enhanced sound with Dolby Audio. Designed to put you in the middle of every scene with crystal clarity, crisper dialogue, and great detail. From the ball game, to your favorite TV series, entertainment has never sounded better. TCL TV comes up with such an eye-catchy design that helps you to see its beautifully built.

Amazing for music

Shinco 4K Smart TV runs on the latest Android 9.0, which gives you a UI exclusively tailored for enriching your TV experience. The smart look of the smart TV comes with a sturdy body made of metal. This not just increases the life of the TV but also gives a premium touch to the look and feel of the smart TV. It comes with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, 4 times more than any Full HD TV and a top-notch quality display for an immersive experience at home. Psychoacoustic algorithms of DBX’s sound system fill the room with sound, while AI volume control automatically reduces the level of loud commercials, producing the clearest, best sound possible. Get one-touch access to your favourite music videos, movies, TV shows, etc. from the variety of certified apps and supported apps (like Netflix, Prime, Youtube, Disney+ Hotstar) available on Uniwall.