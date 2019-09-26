FP Studio

Samsung 125cm

This Smart TV’s feature list starts with Live Cast, Screen Mirroring, SmartThings App, Content Sync and Share.

Samsung 125 TV has a resolution of 4K UHD (3840x2160). It gives connectivity options of 2 HDMI ports, set-top box, Blu Ray players and gaming console. The supported Apps in this television include Netflix and PrimeVideo.

The Sound gives a 20 Watts Output in this advanced TV and it also has one remote control with S voice. The high-quality display comes with real 4K UHD, HDR10 and the TV is supported by a slim and stylish design, which can give a sleek look to your living room

It supports various streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime so you never run out of content to binge on.

Onida 138.78 cms

One of the most amazing features of Onida 138 is its Slim edge LED along with a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p). This Smart TV possesses features like Built-in WiFi, Android Lollipop, Play Store Apps etc. It comes packed with an ARM A7 Quad-Core Processor which makes it a powerful machine, not lagging anywhere in its operations. In addition to all the great features, It comes with a sound quality of 500 Watts output. A beautiful display output coupled with a great surround sound experience, with wifi, is what makes this baby stand out in the new wave of Smart TVs.

Samsung 123 cms

A television that is loaded with an HDR display, Bright Pictures, Rich Colors, and a Natural Skin Tone defines Samsung 123. It is the right choice for you if you need a full HD resolution TV of 1920 x 1080p, which makes it a great viewing experience. This gadget gives a refresh rate of 60 hertz, which makes it extremely fast in processing information.

You can connect your devices via 2 HDMI ports, along with Blu Ray players and gaming console, all at the same time. Lastly, this television gives a sound output of 40 Watts with Dolby Digital Plus which can be impressive.

Mi LED TV 4 PRO 138.88 cm

This 4k Ultra HD television has a hype of its own. The Mi LED TV is a 4K ultra high definition television that can swoons you over with its excellent features.

To start with, it comes with a frameless display so there are no boundaries to your viewing, it comes with 8 GB of internal storage so you can easily download multiple apps without any worries, and also, Google Voice Search saves you time as you can just search for your favourite shows by just asking. Lastly, using the Chromecast built-in feature, you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your Mi TV.

Sanyo 107 cms

This Google-certified Android TV has various smart features including, the Android Oreo 8.0, Voice Search through Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, and an Official Google Play App Store. This integration with Google apps and features makes this TV, an interesting purchase on this list.

You can also download your favourite Apps, Games, Youtube Music, Google Play Music, and Google Play Movies on your TV. This smart television has a resolution of Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160), which is a commendable viewing experience for this price range.

Display of the TV comprises of IPS 4K Display, 1.07 Billion colour palette, HDR 10 and Brushed Metallic Finish. To connect your hard drives and other USB devices, you can use the 2 USB ports provided on the TV. The sound features of the TV gives you an experience of nothing less than a home theatre.