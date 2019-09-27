FP Studio

Dell XPS 13 9370

Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop XPS is a lightweight yet powerful device that comes with a full spectrum of features. The laptop comes with the 8th Gen Intel Quad processor making this a power-packed device suited for multitasking. It comes with a captivating Dell Cinema and next-gen infinity edge. The Latest rose gold colour is just like the cherry on top of the cake. The Visuals appear every bit as vibrant as the world around you. It is engineered with best-in-class panel technology, combined with advanced hardware and software – delivering the deepest blacks, the most dazzling brights and more vivid detail across the entire colour spectrum.

Acer Aspire 5

This laptop is surely an intriguing buy with its amazing 15-inch screen but at the same time has an extremely light and portable built. This is for those who want to get lots of work done on the move. The big screen allows for multiple windows. There's 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive as well as a 16GB Intel Optane Memory module that acts as a small but very fast cache to accelerate reads-writes to the hard drive. The laptop has good battery backup which will not disappoint you in the long run. The laptop comes packed with Integrated Graphics. All in all Acer Aspire 5 becomes a great buy.

Apple MacBook Pro 13

Apple MacBook Pro elevates the notebook experience to a whole other level. It comes with a 13-inch screen and will always promise you better performance, improved storage, faster speed and pleasing graphics. This notebook is the elitist notebook of them all. With 8th generation Intel Core processors, the MacBook comes with an action-packed core made to handle multiple windows and multiple tasks. Its graphics make it a designer’s best friend.

HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 boasts of one of the world’s longest battery lives. You can now power through your longest days and nights on a dazzling touchscreen. Not just this but the laptop is thin, light, and portable. Like the name suggests the laptop’s spectre is convertible. The laptop features gem-cut and an all-aluminium design to elegantly take you wherever your passions lead you. The laptop comes with Intel Core i5-8565U or i7-8265U processors with 8 GB RAM making it user-friendly and you can expect zero lags while working.

Lenovo ThinkPad E490

You can now maximize productivity while ensuring the best value for money, with the ThinkPad E490 laptop. The E490 is specifically designed to store all your data so you can stop worrying about it. The laptop automatically encrypts all your data as well as passwords. This laptop is best for people who work with a lot of data. The E490 offers a superb video-conferencing experience, thanks to its dual-array microphone, HD webcam, 14 `` anti-glare display, and stereo speakers with Dolby Advanced Audio. You can revel in rich sound and visuals so clear, you’ll feel like you're in the same room. With up to 13 hours of battery life, you’ll get a lot of uninterrupted time without worrying about electrical outlets.