LG Gram Thin and Light Laptop

The LG Gram Thin and Light Laptop is a compact and light laptop that is full of possibilities. Take this laptop almost anywhere, anytime, without worry. The High-capacity 72Wh battery last for 19.5 hours, which gives way for an uninterrupted viewing experience. Even the Innovative 17 inches screen, makes the laptop so lightweight that you can carry it around with just two fingers. The Updated LG gram delivers the premium performance users demand while Windows 10 assures easier multitasking.

Dual-channel memory doubles the memory access with faster speed and free slot gives you twice as much storage. All this makes this laptop, a great buy for binging on those shows and content throughout the night. You can also keep everything on the LG gram 17" secure without the inconvenience of entering a password. Fingerprint recognition allows you to easily log on or reawaken your laptop by simply touching the power button.

Dell Inspiron 14

With this top of the range laptop by much-acclaimed DELL, you can enjoy a luminous. Truelife LED-Backlit Display with crisp, colourful views, is perfect for projects or streaming videos, even in the dark. The Laptop is equipped with a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7200U Processor making it a powerful buy with seamless working experience.

The 4 GB Single Channel memory, 128GB Solid State Drive and 1TB 5400 rpm Hard Drive provides smooth and powerful performance and make it an amazing multitasker thus fulfilling your desire of a great watch-time. NVIDIA GeForce 940MX adds discrete graphics for improved gaming and editing. Installed with Windows 10 that gives you instant access to the latest features and improvements, you always stay ahead of the curve with this device.

HP Envy

Immerse yourself in high-quality entertainment with an ultra-clear full HD IPS and a vibrant quality of 2 million pixels, four HP speakers and carefully matched audio from the Bang and Olufsen experts. This Laptop is a sure buy for the ultimate viewing experience. With its unique design, the laptop provides the maximum screen and keyboard space. The laptop combines Elegance and Entertainment into one. Not just this, you can also protect your sensitive information from prying eyes using HP sure view integrated privacy screen featuring 3M privacy technology. The laptop comes with 8GB SDRAM so everything from multitasking between play, creation, and entertainment gets a performance boost.

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX433FA-A6076T

ZenBook 14 heralds a new era of ultraportable design, with an ultracompact, ultralight chassis. Creativity demands a great screen, so ZenBook 14 has a crisp, clear, high-resolution display that makes any visuals look their best, with wide viewing angles and vivid, accurate colours. Featuring the latest Intel core processors and packed with high-quality, high-performance components, ZenBook 14 will never keep you waiting. ZenBook 14 is equipped with gigabit-class Wi-Fi and Asus Wi-Fi master technology, so you can enjoy ultrafast downloads and smooth streaming. ZenBook 14 is powered by a high-capacity battery that won’t let you down, however long and demanding your working day is.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch)

Apple has been around for a long time and makes a huge hype in the market for all the right reasons, its laptops, tablets and mobile phones deliver impeccable performance. This amazing lightweight laptop is surely an intriguing buy with its amazing 13-inch display screen makes the toughest tasks easy with its super-fast processing. Powerful creativity and productivity tools live inside the laptop equipped with apps that help you explore, connect and work more efficiently. This fully HD laptop is a total steal.