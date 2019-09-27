FP Studio

MI band 3

It has up to 20 days of battery life (If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then the expected battery life will be 3-9 days). In the MI band 3 use Mi-Fit App to connect the phone. It comes with a 0.78” OLED touch screen. The adjustable strap length is 155 - 216mm.

The Call and Notification Alert feature include reading messages and receiving call notifications and alerts from applications such as Uber, WhatsApp, etc. This smartwatch also possesses continuous Heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis and advanced step tracking.

The find my phone feature is unique and incomparable, you can now ring your phone from this band if it is misplaced.

Amazfit Bip Lite Smart Watch

Bip features an astonishing 30+ days of battery life on a single charge. This gadget has a reflective on the touch display, GPS, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer for activity, sports and sleep tracking, while weighing only 1.1 ounces (31 grams).

Amazfit Bip comes in 4 vibrant colour options and allows you to receive emails, text messages, calls and app notifications on the watch display. You can track your runs (indoor and outdoor), cycling and other sports with detailed GPS routes and stats.

Litake Bluetooth Smart Fitness

The Waterproof wrist band comes with a Heart Rate sensor, Records your daily activities and comes with a Sleep Monitor, Calorie Counter, Alarm, Blood Pressure monitor, Messaging facility and USB Charging, supported with both Android and iOS.

This device is easy to Charge at Any Time and comes with long-lasting battery life. It can be charged directly on any computer with a USB charger. No adapter and charging cable is required.

With IP67 waterproof performance, there is no fear of washing hands or getting drenched in rain. You can rest assured to take it to do anything that breaks the shackles.

Blood pressure changes can be read by the built-in motion sensor always pay attention to the health index and the blood pressure measurement allows you to pay attention to your body's blood pressure status at any time.

Mevofit slim HR

The MevoFit Slim HR is a slim, smart and durable fitness activity tracker which comes with an advanced daily activity tracker, sleep, HR, Sports Mode, and Notifications Display (Call, SMS and Social). This Fitness Band comes with 7 sports mode including Running, Rope Skipping, Situp, Cycling, Pull up, Push up and Badminton

A fitness band with beautifully curved glass and rounded edges. It is IP 67 water-resistant band so you can easily wear the band while running, washing hands/taking a shower after exercise.

A Smart Activity Tracker Fitness Band with Single Touch Point Screen Display, Heart Rate, and Gesture Control.

ZXEGA DZ09 Bluetooth Mobile Watch

This device comes loaded with features such as Contact Sync, Camera, Calculator, Calendar, Alarm, Push Notifications, Text Messaging. It also supports a TF Card up to 16 GB and comes with a 2MP Camera Support, making it a productive device altogether.

It can make a phone call directly using the SIM Card Slot, including answering and dial-up. The same can also be done with the phone, through Bluetooth.