FP Studio

Bluetooth Speakers have become everyday essentials. Gone are the days when you had the connect your boom-box with a wire and lug its hefty weight around. Speakers are now weightless and portable and what’s more the give you the rich unmatched sound experience like never before and so we have come up with some of the best and affordable Bluetooth speakers in the market-

JBL Flip 3 Portable

The JBL Flip 3 Portable comes from a big player in the audio market and it stands true to its name. This JBL speaker is known for its rich intense sound quality that stands out of the crowd. It has a surprisingly powerful, room-filling stereo sound, and has a compact design. The device is waterproof which makes it perfect for your pool parties and family picnics. It adorns an ultra-durable fabric material and the bad boy has enough juice to last up to 10 solid hours.

Sony SRS-XB10

These Bluetooth speakers are perfect for all EDM lovers, the speaker provides extra bass for a deep and punchy sound that will make you tap your feet to its beats. Life becomes easier with its One-touch listening combined with NFC and Bluetooth. 1400mAh battery allows 16 hours of battery life for longer listening hours making it perfect for trips. They also provide a built-in mic for hands-free calling. The compact, portable design makes for easy and hassle-free carrying.

Mi Compact MDZ-28-DI

This speaker is so compact that it’ll fit right into your pocket. But don’t be fooled by its size. This speaker is packed with powerful audio quality and impeccable design. Super-strong neodymium magnets create a powerful speaker with incredible and crystal clear sound. The speaker has a parametric mesh design which has been scientifically designed for not only aesthetic appeal but also unrestricted sound flow. The speaker comes with a hand strap which makes it easy to carry in one hand. For small yet effective speakers, this is a good buy.

Philips BT50B

The Philips BT50B is a bundle of Advanced audio performance with a compact design. This Bluetooth speaker will give you unmatched Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. The Built-in rechargeable battery allows music playback anywhere. The speaker comes with a solid power backup for long hours of music experience. Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music will make all the Music Lover fall in love with this product.

Boat Stone 1000

This Monstrous Bluetooth speaker comes equipped with a 14-watt dual speaker which can make for a perfect party speaker. The Speaker produces loud bass and crystal-clear sound that can go extremely loud making it a beast. The speaker is waterproof and shockproof to suit your active, outdoor lifestyle. Take it to parties, picnics, trips and this baby will never disappoint you. Boat Stone 1000 has an amazing range of 11 meters and will not disrupt your movement.