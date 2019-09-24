FP Studio

What’s a party without music? House Parties demand a powerful music system that can soar above the noise of the crowd. Parties can be loud and your impressive playlist could drown amidst the loud noises of the party. And it is for this very reason that we have come up with a list of speakers that will make your party unforgettable and will make you the music master of your group. Check out these speakers for a powerful music experience-

Philips SPA9080B

Philips SPA9080B comes as a set of powerful tower speakers with wireless mic which will make your party a rager. Packing a powerful bass and a range of connectivity in an elegant wooden cabinet, these speakers look and sound just wonderful! It works seamlessly with any Bluetooth-enabled device, you can even enjoy music directly from your portable USB devices. The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen. You can even enjoy the wireless mic for wonderful karaoke sessions.

OSCAR OSC-16600BT

OSCAR OSC-16600BT is a great buy for all those looking for Bluetooth speakers packed with powerful sound. This speaker produces a rich bass sound which is great for house parties. The speakers come with a wireless mic which is just a wonderful add-on to an already sweet deal. The speakers are Bluetooth enabled and also support USB drives. Apart from this they also support memory cards thus making it all in all a great music experience. You can also tune into the FM radio for great jam sessions.

Marshall Stanmore II

This speaker packs serious power into its compact frame for a sound that will fill the entire room. Coupled with Amazon Alexa’s intellect ad Bluetooth 5.0, Stanmore II is the speaker for those who wish to take their music listening to another level. It produces clean and precise audio, even at the highest levels, due to its advanced components. With Alexa, you can use your voice to multi-task, hands-free. Ask Alexa to play your favourite playlist or teach you a new chord progression on the guitar. Even tell Alexa to turn the volume up when your favourite song comes on or hit the lights when you’re ready to call it a day.

Tronica Super King Series 5.1

Tronica Super King Series 5.1 comes with a 5 part speaker and a 4-inch woofer set up, out of which two satellite speakers are built-in tower shape to provide an enhanced punch of little bass along with high decibels. The Speaker Supports Pendrive / SD Card / FM / AUX / mobile / Bluetooth. The speaker has in-built FM with preset channels and also automatic/manual tuning for you to enjoy music. It has everything you need for cinema-quality excitement.

Krisons Nexon 5.1

Give way to your lazy day with this home theatre system. The speakers come with a 2.0 Bluetooth connectivity to give you the convenience of operation and versatile connectivity range. They are powerful and are perfect for loud music. This home theatre comes with wireless remote control for convenience of use. You can manually change the channels of the FM or adjust the volume level without having to move from your spot. There are four buttons to change the track and mode of this system along with three knobs in the front to adjust the volume, bass and treble levels. Its advanced features ensure impeccable performance.