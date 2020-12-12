FP Studio

Ideal for busy professionals

With dual-band WiFi and two SIM cards slots, this tablet makes sure you’re always connected. Powered by a 1.3Ghz processor and 2 GB of RAM, you won’t be disappointed by its performance. Running on Android 6.0, we find apps and games open quickly and without lag. While the inbuilt speakers deliver clear audio, this device also has a 3.5mm headphones socket that gives you the flexibility to choose how to listen to your favourite media. At just 7-inches, you can easily carry this ultra-portable tablet with you wherever you go.

If you’re looking for a basic calling tablet that offers excellent connectivity, this one’s your best bet.

Perfect for the entire family

Great for catching up on your favourite series, doing homework or video calls with the grandparents, this 10.1-inch tablet boasts several outstanding features. Featuring a 4G enabled SIM slot, you won’t have any trouble making calls with this fantastic tablet. Giving you peace of mind when it comes to storage, this tablet supports memory cards up to 256GB. The front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio give you an impressive cinema-like experience, right from the comfort of your home. Parents will appreciate the kid’s mode that allows them to control what their kids can access.

For a powerful calling tablet with family-friendly features, pick this one.

Great performance at a pocket-friendly price

Ideal for students and professionals alike, this reasonably priced tablet helps you power through the day, making homework and projects a breeze. Helping you break free from cables, its efficient battery gives you up to an incredible 25 hours of talk time on a single charge. Supporting LTE and VOLTE calling, this tablet comes with two SIM card slots so you can have two numbers active at the same time. While the 5MP primary camera delivers stunning photos, you can enjoy sharp visuals with excellent clarity on the 1024 x 600-pixel screen.

When it comes to being a capable tablet with voice calling functions, this one ticks all the right boxes.

For work and play

Brought to you by one of the world’s leading tablet brands, you can have peace of mind when it comes to this device’s quality and durability. Designed to give you an immersive entertainment experience, this tablet features a brilliant, eight-inch screen and dual speakers. Whether seamlessly switching between apps or multitasking for office projects, you’re sure to love its performance. With the option to expand the storage to up to 512GB using a memory card, you’ll never have to worry about running out of memory.

For a feature-rich tablet with the reliability of a trusted brand, you can't go wrong buying this one.