FP Studio

Headphones have been in and around for a long time now, they have become everyone’s favorite. If you’re a music lover, you know what we are talking about. In this list, we explore the best headphones in India currently.

These boost good audio quality and provide convenience wirelessly.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II

No audio lists can be complete without the brand Bose, and the Bose quiet comfort 35 II are an excellent pair of headphones that offer you both, a comfortable wearing experience and active noise cancellation. They come in three different variants - Black, silver and rose gold. They are now Alexa enabled, Alexa, is a virtual assistant who can make your tasks easier like playing music, hearing the news, checking weather etc. You can also access your own phone’s default mutual assistant for similar functions. It comes with a noise rejecting dual microphone system that provides clear calls no matter how noisy the environment is.

Sony WH1000XM2

Sony is a trusted brand when it comes to electronics and the Sony WH1000XM2 have an incredibly comfortable fit for most and the digital noise cancellation lets you listen without distractions. It comes in two colour variants –black and gold. The battery life is just as amazing as the added features provided, as it lasts up to 30 hours and provide an excellent high-quality sound. The quick attention mode is perfect for taking all rejecting calls without the need of taking off your headphones.

JBL Live 650BTNC

The JBL Live 650BTNC are incredibly sharp, have ample bass and are quite decent in terms of looks. They come in three colour variants-black, blue, and white. These are economic and have an amazing battery life of up to 30 hours. It also has a multipoint connection that allows switching between two Bluetooth devices. The comfort factor has not been neglected. The headband is fabric based, making it more comfortable than other headphones. To activate any virtual assistant, all you have to do is tap on the ear cup and enjoy hands-free actions.

Sennheiser HD 4.50

Sennheiser amalgamates economy and quality and HD 4.50 is a perfect example of that. These are very comfortable for everyday use and ensure reliability, durability and their renowned signature sound. They deliver detailed and well-balanced sound with dynamic bass and exceptional audio quality. Hassle-free Bluetooth connection can also be accomplished with smart devices. The specially designed intuitive ear-cup mounted controls make adjusting volume, changing tracks and managing incoming calls via the integrated microphones effortless. The playtime goes up to 25 hours and is perfect on the go.