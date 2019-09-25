FP Studio

Boat Rockerz 400

The Boat Rockerz 400 is available in four colour options; Carbon Black, Black/ Red, Black/ Blue, and Grey/ Green. Apart from Carbon Black, all the other options have a two-tone finish. There is a Micro-USB port for charging these headphones and an LED light that blinks blue intermittently when the headphones are paired to a device. Next to the Micro-USB port is an auxiliary input which you can use to connect these headphones to a source with an aux cable as well. The ear cushions are made out of cloth thus giving a smooth experience of sound to your ears. This makes the Rockerz 400 comfortable to wear, and it will soak up a sweat if you use it while working out.

Maono AU-D422L

These LED wireless Bluetooth headphones are installed with 7 kinds of colourful LED lights flashed at both sides of the soft muff ear-pads. The super cool lights change automatically thus giving it a funky touch.

The headphones come in a foldable design making it easier to carry and store. They also feature super soft memory-protein earmuffs.

An easily stretchable ergonomic headband of the headphones can be adjusted freely while the durable sliders can be extended to fit your head for maximum comfort. The wireless headphones provide a high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calls, which is convenient for you considering the wire-free experience.

Wide frequency range reproduces precise deep bass and high clarity sound. You can expect a comfortable listening experience for both music playing and phone calls. The Bluetooth wireless headphones are compatible with most Android IOS devices and provide impressive Hi-fi stereo sound.

JBL T460BT

Introducing JBL T460BT wireless headphones. They’re flat-folding, lightweight, comfortable and compact. Under the hood, a pair of 32mm drivers punch out some serious bass, reproducing the powerful JBL Pure Bass sound you’ve experienced in much bigger venues. Music and call controls are placed on the earcup. And because your music should go everywhere with you, you’ll get up to 11 hours of uninterrupted audio playback on a single charge.

Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones

Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones come with a Hi-fi Mic and give an incredible 10 hours of battery life, for nonstop music experience. This is in-built with Bluetooth v4.1 and 40mm drivers and is designed to deliver a crisp sound with deep bass. A speaker resistance of 32 Ohm & sensitivity range of 109 (+/- 2) dB minimizes any distortion of sound quality for the users. It has Ultra-soft cushion ear cups and headband cushion for superior comfort during prolonged wear and also the ever-green aux port which works even with no charge. It has a strong signal support operation within 10m.

It’s also sweat-proof and gym friendly making it a perfect fit for any form of workout.