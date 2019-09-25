FP Studio

Apple iPad

A tablet is an entertainment device and to many, it is a workstation. The Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi 32GB tablet features a 9.7 inches (24.64 cm) touchscreen for your daily needs and runs iOS v10 operating system to quickly open apps and games. The device is powered by a Dual-core, 1.84 GHz processor paired with 2 GB GB of RAM to further enhance the user’s experience. It also has an 8827 mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab4 8 Plus

The tablet comes with an 8.00-inch display with a resolution of 1200x1920 pixels.

Lenovo Tab4 8 Plus is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM. The Lenovo Tab4 8 Plus runs Android 7.0 and is powered by a 4,850mAh non-removable battery. About the cameras, this tab on the rear packs has an 8-megapixel camera. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Lenovo Tab4 8 Plus is based on Android 7.0 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). It exclusively measures 210.60 x 123.00 x 7.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs only 300.00 grams. Find them in Slate Black and Polar White colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) (Wi-Fi) runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 6,150mAh non-removable battery.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) (Wi-Fi) on the rear packs an 8-megapixel camera. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) (Wi-Fi) include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, and Wi-Fi Direct.It was launched in Black, Silver, and Gold colours.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE

Yoga Tablet 3 10’s innovative design places a battery cylinder and kickstand on the side of the device, shifting the centre of gravity and opening up multiple ways to use it.

This gadget delivers rich home theatre sound that you will not experience on any other tablet.

The Yoga Tab 3 10’s HD resolution is perfect for casual gaming and intense web browsing. It delivers incredible brightness for a great viewing experience under all angles and ambient lights. Enjoy a new way to take beautiful photos or chat on Skype with the Yoga Tab 3 10’s pin-sharp 8MP 180° rotatable camera.