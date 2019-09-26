FP Studio

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 SM-T825 Tablet

The new Galaxy Tab S3 is all you need. The tablet redefines what you can do with a single device. Whether you’re working, playing, creating or gaming, the Galaxy Tab S3 is a blank canvas, a theatre screen, and a productivity hub as per your needs. It's your perfect partner at both work and play. Its HDR-ready super AMOLED screen delivers cinematic vividness, details and deep contrast to everything you view on it. The new S Pen with the tablet gives you ‘true-to-life’ writing experience and gives you the liberty to scribble or doodle on the Galaxy Tab S3. The glossy glass back of the Galaxy Tab S3 looks premium and feels comfortable in your hands. The Galaxy Tab S3 makes sure you get to enjoy your time for as long as possible with a 6,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 12 hours in a single charge. It also comes with adaptive fast charging, which means you get a full charge in just 180 mins.

Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet

Lenovo Tab4 10 is a tablet for everyone in the family. This beautifully designed and powerfully built family tablet is made for sharing in the modern household. The family members can open their accounts for their own customized space within the tablet so there is no need to fight over the privacy of your data anymore. It is also a perfect tablet for kids, featuring a shock-resistant bumper, a blue-light screen filter and fun 3M stickers. The kid’s pack is integrated with a dedicated and secure kid’s account, which features up-to-date and curated kid’s content. Its ultra-slim and light profile provides the user with a unique sleek design. It is a perfect pick for everyone in the family.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 SM-T835NZKAINS Tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a perfect companion for your multimedia and artistic needs. It has a great display, stellar audio powered by AKG, good battery life, and sleek design. The Galaxy Tab S4 has features of both a smartphone and a laptop. It's a perfect device meant for fulfilling all your entertainment needs. You can explore, work and watch your favourite shows on a clear and stunningly brilliant screen. The sound by Dolby Atmos gives you a true cinematic experience. It boasts its fast charging 16 hours of video playback on a single charge.

It lets you control all your connected home devices from your tablet and allows you to Adjust lights, lock doors and control the thermostat, etc.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)

The Apple iPad is as big as it can get. This dynamite comes with 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide colour for high quality and crisp display. With ample storage of 64 GB and good camera quality of 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera allows you to not only take good pictures but also aids you in a high definition video call. Its battery life of 10 hours makes sure you can use it all day effortlessly. Apart from all the hype about picture quality and battery life, the apple pencil helps you take notes and jot ideas with pixel-perfect precision.