Best 4 sound bars for an amazing home audio experience


Sep 25, 2019

Blaupunkt SBW-100

This company has been an iconic brand that has been developing cutting-edge audio technology since the year 1924. It is now available in India with a better quality range of audio products. Blaupunkt amalgamates European design and amazing cinematic experience around you for the home theatre feeling you are looking for. It falls no short in delivering heavy bass and loud volume for surrounding sound quality. It gives you the freedom to connect various devices as it comes with multiple connectivity options, it also delivers a 3-D sound cinematic experience to level up the game of your regular television.

Boat AAVANTE Bar 1100

This powerful stereo system may come as a very tiny looking device but once the sound starts to play, you find yourself indulging in the blissful sound quality that it produces. It has a premium sleek design and a lightweight finish that easily camouflages in your décor without looking extra. From movies to music to news and more, it is just suitable for all the entertainment you want every day. It supports wireless, USB, AUX, Bluetooth connections as well so it’s easy to control the functions, unlike a regular speaker.

Sony HT-CT290 Soundbar

Sony has been a reliable source of electronics in India ever since and this home theatre system brings you great quality and cost-effectiveness together. This soundbar brings all tunes to life at once. Have the comfort of connecting the soundbar to any of your compatible devices and stream all that you want. This sleek design makes it occupy less space in your home and yet manages to look stylish in any corner. It promises to deliver high bass and great sound quality in any room.

Portronics POR-891

A versatile soundbar that is perfect to sit in your living room to provide you with an experience like never before. It is user-friendly and very easy to connect as well as use, the powerful grill body makes it look like just another piece of home decor. It is lightweight but is packed with a lot of features and will not disappoint you at all. The average battery life is seven hours so let the bingeing continue.

