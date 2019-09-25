FP Studio

HP DeskJet 2675 All-in-One Ink Advantage Wireless Colour Printer

The HP DeskJet 2675 is an all-in-one flatbed colour inkjet printer. It features an LCD screen and minimal buttons, the control panel is simple and intuitive. The printer comes with two widely used connectivity standards - Wi-fi and USB. It enables multiple users to connect their smartphones or tablet directly without accessing a network. It can print up to 7 black and white pages per minute and 5 colour pages per minute. It is an ideal printer option for home and office use and supports different page sizes along with varied envelope sizes. One can effortlessly print documents, photos, and more using apps like AirPrint (on iPhone and iPad) and from smartphones and tablets running Android, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Google Chrome operating systems.

HP DeskJet 1112 Single Function Inkjet Colour Printer

The HP DeskJet 2675 is a compact single-function inkjet printer. It’s a lightweight, limited utility device that comes with only one functionality – printing. The printer comes with only a USB connectivity option. It is a plug and play device and can be set up easily using HP Smart App. It is an ideal choice for home and usage for projects, photos and fun activities for kids, as the print frequency is up to a modest 100 pages per month. The printer is capable of printing different page sizes along with varied envelope sizes.

Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Colour Printer

Canon MG25700S is a multi-functionality flatbed colour inkjet printer. The printer is compatible with all the prominent operating systems like Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Mac OS X v10.6.8. The printer comes with a unique Auto Power ON mode that detects a print command and automatically switches the printer ON with a USB connection. It is an affordable printing device with high-quality prints. All these features make it an ideal option for home and family use with moderate requirements. It can print up to 8 black and white pages per minute and 4 colour pages per minute. It supports all page sizes till A4, letter and legal. Get your kids to do all their projects easily!

Epson EcoTank L3150 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

Epson’s EcoTank L3150 is all-in-one flatbed colour ink tank printer. The integrated ink tank enables spill-free, error-free refilling with individual bottles that have designated nozzles. It is primarily built to bring down costs and pump up productivity. The printer comes with 2 connectivity options – Wi-fi and USB. This printer is a fast one and can print up to 33 black & white pages per minute and up to 15 colour pages per minute. Epson printers can be used to print documents wirelessly from anywhere in the world with Epson Connect's wide range of features, so what are you waiting for?