HP Laserjet Pro M1136 Multifunction Monochrome Laser Printer

With the HP M1136 Multifunction Printer, you can manage your everyday office printing requirements seamlessly. This multipurpose laser printer lets you print, copy and scan with maximum efficiency which further helps you reduce your carbon footprint. It lets you print high-quality documents with bold text and sharp images, using Original HP print cartridges effortlessly. You can easily go for volume printing without burning a hole in your pocket with Print, scan and copy features in one machine. With a printing speed of 18 ppm and a 150-sheet input tray, you can save a lot of your time and energy. You can connect it directly to a PC or Netbook via the Hi-speed USB 2.0 port and you are set to go.

This printer has got a truckload of features. You can print, scan & copy with this printer. It does pretty much everything required that is related to your basic printing needs. Gone are the days when you needed a printer, a scanner and a photocopier separately. This printer gives you all those features in its compact body. It's a monochrome printer, which lets you print practically anything from maps to pictures to text. The printer delivers prints at a good speed along with great resolution. The scanning software has a neat and nice user interface, which makes it easy to scan and set parameters such as DPI, position, brightness, contrast and others. Besides being ideal for offices, home offices or home use, this HP Laserjet multifunction printer is suitable for micro-businesses that require all these functions rolled out into one device. The compact body of this functional printer saves a lot of space on the desk. This affordable printer has intuitive features that make printing, scanning and copying black-and-white documents a breeze.

HP LaserJet Pro M126nw Multifunction Monochrome Laser Printer

This affordable HP LaserJet Pro MFP is easy to install and delivers crisp, clear documents. It allows you to print, copy, and scan with one, compact device that fits neatly into small office spaces. It provides easy, reliable and affordable printing/copying for professional-quality documents, with scan and optional fax tools in one compact desktop device ideal for fast high-quality printing for small business enterprises. It lets you print virtually from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, and PC - using Apple AirPrint. You can connect to your wireless printer in a snap, using wireless direct printing.

Epson L1300 A3 4 Color Printer

Epson L1300 is the first 4-colour A3+ original ink tank printer. It offers excellent quality A3 document printing for grander presentations for business reports, architectural illustrations, and lots more beating the quality of the A4 printers.

The printer is designed for constant printing and printing with stability by maintaining the quality for all pages. It provides you with the option to print paper of different sizes and qualities and delivers superior quality prints without compromising the paper type. It is a highly reliable printer known for quality printing for creative works, business purpose, and personal uses.

It provides smooth and fluid functionality which relieves you from the hassle of complex printer operations. The printer contains four simple buttons that allow easy operation and management. The cartridges are easy to refill and doesn't require any technician to do the same. The Epson L1300 is constructed for high productivity businesses to achieve faster results with perfection.