Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer

Epson PictureMate PM-520 enables you to capture special moments on the go. It connects wirelessly to the printer so you can print and share instantly. Prints are borderless, high quality and long-lasting up to 5 x 7” in size.

The 2.7” LCD screen also makes picture selection and adjustment, a child’s play no matter which uses you are putting it to. With a high print resolution of 5,760 dpi, it allows you to print images that reproduce the minutest details and most subtle colour tones, perfect for all your beautiful pictures. The printer makes superb-quality photo prints fast and easy. The superior printing speed allows you to print borderless 4 x 6 photos in just 36 seconds. The wireless connectivity to your smartphone allows you to print from anywhere, anytime without any hassle. The added advantage of Wi-Fi Direct allows you to connect up to 4 devices to the printer without a router. The lightweight and portable structure make it even easier to carry it around, thus making it a very handy and portable device.

HP DeskJet 3835 All-in-One Ink Advantage Wireless Colour Printer with Auto-Document Feeder

HP Deskjet is the one to cater to all your needs. It is ideal for both home and office use. This all in one printer gives you the freedom to print, scan or copy, as per your needs. It gives you high- quality prints without burning a hole in your pocket, thanks to its low priced ink cartridges. You can manage print jobs easily using its intuitive display, which makes the Interface extremely smooth and user-friendly. The automatic document feeder (ADF) allows the user to print, scan or copy quickly without having to manually put the paper into the machine, further saving your time and energy.

HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer

The HP Sprocket is a compact photo printer designed for the printer-phobic millennial. The Sprocket lets you print 2x3-inch photos straight from an iOS or Android smartphone. It’s remarkably simple to use, and with a range of stickers and filters. Anyone from the Snapchat generation will find it a steal as you can easily edit your photos and print them anytime, anywhere. The Sprocket is brilliantly easy to use and operates from a rechargeable battery via a micro-USB cable, Bluetooth or the Sprocket app. Now you can make permanent memories out of the digital photos on your phones.

Canon Pixma E3170 All in One Inkjet Printer

Canon Pixma E3170 is an affordable all in one printer with wireless connectivity, making your life easier without the hassle of wires. It’s a perfect pick to print your beautiful memories without spending a bomb. The compact size doesn't take up a lot of space making it easier to place.

The printer also supports intelligent power management in the Auto Power ON/OFF setting, allowing automated shut down after a period of inactivity, and powered up again when a print job is received making it environment-friendly and power saving.