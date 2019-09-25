FP Studio

Canon EOS 1500D

Canon is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to Digital Cameras and DSLRs. This camera comes with a 32GB memory card and offers 24.1-megapixel high-resolution camera for large prints and image cropping. The sensitivity range lies from 102-6400 which is critical for obtaining green free pictures, especially in low light. Not only the pictures, but the video resolution in this camera is also fully high definition with complete manual control and selectable frame rates that determine great precision. Not only the pictures but the video resolution in this camera is also fully high definition with complete manual control and selectable frame rates that determine great precision and high-quality video resolution. It comes with a design that is easy to handle and is a really good camera for someone who is just beginning to love digital cameras.

Canon PowerShot SX540HS

This camera model comes with an amazing optical zoom of 50 X and offers 20.3 MP high resolution for photography. The sensitivity range of the ISO lies from 80-3200 that helps you take clearer and better photographs. The camera can be connected with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, which is in-built and thus, pretty useful for wirelessly transferring pictures. The video capture resolution is 1920X1080p that is fairly high definition. If it does not end here, this great camera comes at a decent price so you can buy it without a second thought.

Canon PowerShot SX620HS

No wonder Canon is running steadily the list of great cameras, as this baby comes with a 25X optical zoom, is very handy and is great for taking shake-free images. It spectacularly captures 1080p high definition videos so you can shoot and make it look like it’s done from a high-end camera. The camera delivers a stunning image quality even in low light. For easy transfer and shareability, there is built-in Wi-Fi and NFC. The slim body and compact size make it your perfect travel-friendly camera.

Nikon Coolpix A10

The Nikon Coolpix A10 digital camera comes with 32GB memory card that helps you store all your perfectly captured pictures easily. With the definition of 720p HD, videos and photos are bound to be excellent. It is yet another camera that super travels friendly due to size and weight. Another thing that catches our attention is that even if your hands are a bit unsteady, the electronic VR will offset camera movements and keep your take shots which are sharp and clear. No matter how hazy you think it might look, it is going to come out just fine.