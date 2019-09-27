FP Studio

HP 15 db0209au 15.6-inch Laptop

The HP 15 db0209au might just be the next laptop you want to buy. With an offering of almost 7 hours of battery, smart design and the technology of Windows 10, this laptop can make life easy and work easier. It has 15.6” display and a 1 TB hard drive, which makes watching and saving all the songs and movies you like in one place, easier than ever. This model is suggestive of the fact that all things required are unique and up-to-date. Stop looking around for a Bluetooth speaker as it enables you to wirelessly connect your device and play all the songs you want. The party begins here.

HP 250 G6 (5UD96PA) Laptop

The HP 250 G6 (5UD96PA) is a very pocket-friendly option but provides several quality features to the users. It has a decent battery backup and performance. However, the most stand out feature in the device is the massive internal storage capacity which is just enough to store almost any number of files and data as required. Hence, considering the price tag, the laptop is an exceptional option.

The HP 250 G6 (5UD96PA) flaunts a screen size of 15.6-inch and an HD display resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. To further enhance your experience, it has the anti-glare, backlit, LED technology.

The laptop is slightly on the heavier side and weighs 2.3 Kg. It comes in a black colour body and has a 720p resolution webcam on the top bezel to facilitate video calling. For the input peripherals, there is a touchpad with multitouch gesture support, a standard notebook keyboard and a DVD optical drive.

HP 14q cs0018TU 2019

The new generation laptop for all your needs, the HP 14q cs0018TU 2019 is a lightweight zen laptop that offers up to 7 hours of battery life and comes with preloaded Windows 10 home to save you some time and internet. With a total of 5 USB ports and an anti-glare display, this hero is budget-friendly. The memory and storage factor is an add-on to all the excellent features of this laptop. It's greatly suitable for web browsing, productivity/office work, and light programming. Providing an SSD for 256 GB which makes the laptop boot quick and a resolution of 720p, that generates a high-quality display, makes it worth the money spent.

Aspire 3 Slim A315-22

Acer Aspire 3 A315-21 (UN.GNVSI.009) Laptop (AMD Dual Core A4/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 10) laptop has a 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) display for your daily needs. This laptop is powered by AMD Dual-Core A4-9125 processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and has 1 TB HDD storage at this price point.

It runs on Windows 10 Home Basic operating system. As far as the graphics card is concerned this notebook has an AMD Radeon R3 graphics card to manage the graphical functions. To keep it alive, it has a 2 Cell Li-Ion battery and weighs 2.2 Kg.