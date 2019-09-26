FP Studio

Lenovo Legion Y540

The Legion Y540 is a performer. It’s a stylish laptop on the outside and power-packed on the inside. Equipped with 9th Gen Intel Core processor with clock speeds up to 4.5 GHz Turbo, 6 cores and 12 threads, the Legion Y540 delivers an unconditional and exceptional gaming experience. To support these exceptional gaming abilities, the Legion Y540 comes with NVIDIA GeForce graphics card built on advance RTX platform. The hardware comes with an array of ports including USB Type-C (with Thunderbolt 3 support), a Mini DisplayPort, USB Type-A, an HDMI connector, an RJ-45 port as well as a headphone jack. The display is a Full HD IPS display with a 142 PPI pixel density. Overall, the Legion Y540 is a powerful, fast and stylish laptop for a flawless gaming experience.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505GD

The ASUS TUF Gaming FX505GD is a strongly built tough-chassis laptop with strikingly impressive hardware. It comes with a high capacity RAM and 4GB dedicated NVIDIA graphics processor. The physical appearance is eye-catching with RGB-backlit keyboard and a highlighted WASD key group. The display is anti-glare with a full HD resolution for an increased gaming experience. The unit comes with an Intel Core i5 processor that clocks at 2.3 GHz. The device offers the users with two USB 3.0 slots and one for USB 2.0. There is also the 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth v5.0. The presence of a fully packed hardware unit makes the laptop little heavier weighing 2.3 kilograms. Nonetheless, the laptop is winning it for excellent performance, high internal storage (1TB) and a full HD display.

Lenovo Ideapad L340

Lenovo Ideapad L340 is a newcomer in the 300 series presented as a thin and light budget gaming laptop. It comes equipped with the latest Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and fantastic Dolby Audio. The laptop makes you experience real power and flawless performance. It is launched with 2 variants of screen size – 15 inches and 17 inches. Both the variants encapsulate Core i7-9750H processor, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor and a 16GB Intel Optane option, among other things.

The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity options. Coming to the ports, it has 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports along with HDMI 2.0, Ethernet and Combo Audio. Lenovo Ideapad L340 weighs around 2.2 kilograms, for both models, an expected weight for gaming laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42 Ryzen is an entry-level gaming laptop. The laptop is fabricated with a core AMD Ryzen 5 2500U CPU, which is perceived as a low-end processor delivering a base clock speed of 2GHz, a dedicated AMD Radeon GPU and 4GB of GDDR5 memory. It also includes Acer’s NitroSense software, using which you can control the laptop’s fan speed and changing the CPU clock rates. The Nitro 5 comes with a15.6in, 1,920 x 1,080 IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD (SATA) and 1TB HDD for storage. The laptop is fitted with dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The port options with Nitro 5 are USB 2.0 x 2, USB 3.0, USB-C, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, RJ-45, and a Kensington Security Slot. The laptop fits into the affordable range segment but doesn’t win when it comes to build and performance.