Best 4 DSLRs for professional shoots


Sep 25, 2019

Nikon D3500

This company manifests immense expertise in the photography field and promises on bringing out some leading cameras and electronics. If you are just beginning with your photography career or want to get your hands on good Nikon camera, this could be your first preference. It is equipped with built-in Bluetooth, Wifi and NFC. It comes with an ISO range of 100-25,600 that is essential for obtaining grain-free high precision pictures. It is lightweight and a good night with a design for noise cancellation and is suitable for working in a variety of lighting conditions.

Canon EOS 1500D

A brand you can rely on, Canon has been delivering one of the best cameras and has been levelling up its game ever since. Canon EOS 1500 D Has been making some noise in the category, it is a 24.1-megapixel camera on and a sensitivity range of Hundred-6400 that enables you to take high precision pictures in low light. Due to the presence of Wi-Fi/NFC connectivity, you can easily upload photos and videos to social media. The large sensor size enables you to create images with smooth background blur that comes forth as an amazing portrait shot.

Canon EOS 80D

The Canon EOS 80D camera has a 24.2-megapixel high resolution. It also comes with a 16 GB memory card that helps you store all your memories in one place. The amazing picture quality helps in capturing fully high-definition videos with fully manual control and selectable frame rates. Highlight sensitivity feature allows you for higher resolution with less noise when shooting in new light conditions at ISO 12800. Canon’s remarkable shutter, combined with speedy, sophisticated electronics ensure virtually instant response and performance. The camera also uses colour tracking to detect skin colour and helps provide crystal clarity in the pictures and videos.

Sony Alpha ILCE5100L

Sony doesn’t seem to stop manufacturing amazing electronics and appliances, its hand in the photography field is also remarkable. The Sony alpha ICLE5100L is a tiny looking but a great delivering camera with MP of 24.3. It is amazing for self-portraits as it offers the feature of 180° tiltable LCD screen, this flexibility combined with the cameras compact mobility, greatly expands your shooting options. One-touch remote enables you to use your smartphone or other compatible devices as a viewfinder and remote control for your digital camera and the one-touch sharing feature lets you transfer your photos and videos from all devices.

