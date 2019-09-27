FP Studio

Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Tablet

Micromax canvas tab P701 is a steal deal if you are an entertainment lover and that's what keeps you going on gloomy days. The tablet is equipped with a powerful processor and a long-lasting battery. The tablet ensures that you can watch movies, play games and browse the net without the fear of running out of charge. Its larger than life screen size makes entertainment even more compelling. Thanks to its 1-GHz, quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM, you can run multiple applications at the same time without experiencing glitches. An autofocus feature and a flash, complement this tablet's 5-MP camera, so you can capture excellent, blur-free photos even when it's dark.

Acer One 7 Tablet

If you are looking for a tablet to use for entertainment purposes that can also double up as a device that you can use for making concise presentations or compiling points for a meeting on-the-go then look no further because this One 7 tablet is the perfect choice for you. The tablet is equipped with both Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity and thus can keep you connected to the internet at all times.

Furthermore, the tablet is equipped with a 2MP primary camera and a 0.3 MP front-facing camera which is perfect to click pictures. The powerful battery backup along with the efficient RAM makes this tablet a good choice for you if you are always working or looking for audio-visual entertainment on the move. The tablet is equipped with a 3450mAh lithium-polymer battery which provides a reliable battery backup. You can stay entertained for longer and watch more movies and get more music playback with the Acer One 7 tablet.

Micromax Canvas Tab P681 Tablet

The Micromax canvas tab is perfect for all entertainment lovers with its huge 20.32cm HD IPS screen & DTS Dual Box Speakers. It's also a feast for all the gamers to feel like they are amidst the action, on the 20.32cm HD IPS screen. From blockbusters to popcorn flicks & discographies – the 16GB internal memory has enough space for your passion for entertainment and gaming. Its 4000mAH keeps you hooked to the screen while streaming movies. Added to all the entertainment, its 5MP primary camera with auto flash lets you take pictures on the go.

iBall Twinkle i5 Tablet

iBall Twinkle i5 Tablet with its stunning 7 inches IPS Display surely delivers a star-studded experience that’s powerful, stylish and designed to entertain with several electrifying features. Backed up by 2500mAh Battery, standby intelligent power saving. When enabled, the device intellectually saves the battery power during idle mode by removing some applications in the running background. Its equipped with a 2MP front and rear camera with LED flash lets you capture moments even in low lighting. It also provides audio playback of up to 27 hours and calling up to 13 hours.