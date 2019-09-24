FP Studio

With the extensive need for internet, social media, programming, software and what not, the brands have started to manufacture laptops that can fulfil all the needs as well as not hurt the pocket. There is a commendable requirement of laptops for students. If you’re looking to buy a laptop as a student, you might as well want to check this article before making a purchase. We break down 4 best laptops suitable for students.

Lenovo Ideapad 130 A6-9225

The Lenovo Ideapad 130 is well suited for the students, with a hard disk size of 1024 GB and pre-installed Windows 10, this laptop can store ample of information without being worried about reaching the storage limit. It is also good for light programming and as a beginner laptop. The music quality is also good so enjoy an immersive sound experience without distortions. One added feature that takes our attention is its extra-flexible 180-degree hinge that reduces the chances of accidental strain on this laptop's hinge. It’s easy to carry and doesn’t hurt your pocket.

HP Business Notebook 245 G7 AMD A6-9225

The HP 245 G7 AMD is a budget-friendly laptop with a 14.1” display and offers plenty of memory. The memory is expandable so you can easily install all your favourite soundtracks, games, movies, applications etc. without paying for a hard disk. The battery life lasts 5-6 hours which is decent for a laptop that can multitask and work efficiently. The hard drive can also accommodate ample of your data as it provides 1024 GB to store. The laptop looks smart and elegant, is user-friendly and can become a student’s go-to electronic device every time.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-33

Acer's product range includes laptops and desktop PCs that work efficiently and are cost-effective. The Acer Aspire 3 A3 can be a suitable laptop for a student who starts out to buy his/her first laptop. With an in-built Windows 10 and a battery that lasts for 6.5 hours, it features a 15.6-inch full high-definition display that gives you ample space for opening multiple windows, digital entertainment and browsing. AMD Radeon Vega 8 also enables processing heavy graphical tasks easier and gives you a premium experience without the premium price.

iBall Premio v2.0 CompBook

The iball Premio v2 works pretty well with all daily using software like MS Office, Google Chrome, VLC player, etc. and is designed for efficient usage. This is a great laptop under budget, sleek and smartly designed. The 14-inch screen size is sufficient for every important work and a fairly good viewing experience.

A 4GB RAM size and 500 GB Hard Drive size suits well for student life and will suffice for daily work, assignments, regular classroom projects etc.