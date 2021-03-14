Sunday, March 14, 2021Back to
Best 360-degree security cameras to own


FP StudioMar 14, 2021 00:08:47 IST

A motion tracking system with advanced features
This device will allow you to track every motion, even in the dark. The Alexa device enables you to access the camera within no time by just adding the voice instructions. The built-in high-quality infrared illuminator shows a crystal clear picture of any object without emitting any visible light. This camera can detect anomalies by voice, human body and motion. If you want to get 360 degrees of panoramic vision, this security camera will be perfect for your home, office or outdoor space.

Perfect for household security and baby caring
This camera not just ensures the safety of your home but also takes care of the baby in your absence. You can enjoy your me-time with this device as in-built Alexa provides you with all the notifications about any domestic work you might have forgotten to accomplish. You get a 1080p high definition video to ensure the best quality picture every time. Grab this camera if you want 24*7 protection of your house with an advanced night view and HD quality pictures.

Security with a smart tracking system
The camera comes with human and abnormal sound detection features and provides a crystal clear view at night. Its open cloud platform technology also enables third-party integration to get more authentic results. This smart and secure camera is designed for the complete safety of your homes, businesses, job offices etc. If you want to build a safe, convenient and private environment for your loved ones, this is the perfect security camera with the advanced surveillance detection feature.

Intruder alarm system for live monitoring
This 1080p Full HD 2mp Camera is Alexa enabled that saves tons of your time while accessing it. It is a versatile camera that can be mounted on the wall or even be placed on the table of your room. You can stay connected with your loved ones anywhere at any time with this secured data streaming camera. Grab this security camera if you want 24*7 live remote monitoring of your house with real-life-like audio and video clarity.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


