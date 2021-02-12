Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
Best 3-in-1 hair styling tools


Feb 12, 2021

From curly to straight in just a few minutes

Who doesn't like a product that delivers more? This iron is a straightener and curler in one. Heat the iron for 20 seconds to get your hair styled the way you want. For the safety of your hair, the plates of the straightener are ceramic coated. This ensures that your hair remains healthy and glossier while regular styling. Other features include - a 360-degree rotational power cord for easy movement, a power button to maintain heating, and most importantly - curling, straightening, and a corn rolling plate. Pick this up for its sheer versatility at a steal price.

Crimp, curl or straighten
Jump on the crimping hair trend with this trendy cool hair iron. It comes with a curling iron, crimper rollers and even straightening iron. While all three features work like magic, the crimper, in particular, gives you that salon styled perfectness. To use any of the functions - simply section your hair and place the plates of your choice in between and gradually release the hair to get the style you desire. The iron is designed for safe hair styling, all plates are ceramic coated and also ensure that your hair and its shine is intact. Pick this up if you want your hair iron to do more than just straightening.

Get a new you every day at home

This 3 in 1 hairstyle is for anyone who loves to style their hair but doesn't want to deal with any hair damage. Its ceramic coated plates allow even distribution of heat and protect hair from heat damage. While the crimper plates have 5 ridges that give you beautiful crimps and the curler comes with a 32 mm barrel diameter. With this hair iron switching to a different style takes only a switch of a button. You can also lock the styler with this switch. Pick this one up if you like to show off new looks on the gram with different styles like silky straight, textured crimps, or gorgeous curls with one unique styler

Ceramic Coating Plates With Fast Heating Technology

This one is as unique as a styling iron gets. It is a 3 In 1 hair straightener, crimper and hair curler but also has a comb attachment. It does all three - hair straightening, hair crimping and hair curling effortlessly. The addition of the comb simplifies your styling woes. Additionally, to give you more grip and movement, the styler comes with a 360-degree rotating power cord. Ideal for all types of hair, you can use this one on both wet and dry hair.

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

