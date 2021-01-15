FP Studio

Curved monitor

This is a monitor which allows you to view all your work and entertainment on an amazing 27 inches screen with high definition display. It provides comfortable visuals from various angles while the easy access buttons provide simple functionality. The curved monitor has LED backlights with a VA panel. With the wide viewing angle of 178 degrees it gives excellent visuals from any angle that you sit at and the 18000R curvature combined with the brilliant picture quality having high contrast ratios a, it provides you an immersive viewing experience. If you are looking for a dual purpose monitor, Samsung 27 inch Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor is the one for you.

Fast response time

A 27-inches full HD display monitor that has a VA panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution. This monitor comes with an extremely comfortable view and this prevents reflections to provide greater eye comfort. It features a very fast response time of 4ms which is excellent for any purpose, may it be work or entertainment. It produces crystal-clear images with saturated colour and fine details allowing one enjoy High-Definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. If you want stunning flicker-less display, get Acer 27-inch Monitor as you will enjoy tasks and entertainment thanks to a full HD display.

Suficies for all your needs

This 27-inch monitor has ultra slim bezels with hidden cable management. It also comes with the perfect combination of LED with IPS panel and a technology that shows the correct colour and image reproduction from any angle so that viewing becomes that much easier for you from all corners of the room. The top feature of this monitor is the self adjusting brightness, eye comfort-flicker free technology and low blue light technology that ensure your eye protection the most. BenQ 27 inch is perfect if you are looking for an affordable monitor with the essential features.

Immersive experience

This is a 27-inch borderless monitor. The full HDR IPS panel is brilliantly suited to super fluid entertainment experience. The AMD Freesync keeps your monitor and graphics card refresh rate in sync and this leads to reduced image tear as well as stutter. It is provided with gaming features like, dynamic action sync that helps the user to catch hold of every single moment in real time and the black stabilizer that allows to attack first in dark, making LG QHD a perfect monitor for gaming.