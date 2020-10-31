FP Studio

This phone comes with a faster processor, a marginally bigger battery, as well as faster charging. It also ships with OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. The display stands at 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and supports multiple colour profiles. This phone is available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Also, with this phone you will get dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC, dual 4G VoLTE, and extended support to multiple satellite navigation systems. It has a 90Hz display which makes scrolling feel fluid and snappy. One of the best features of this phone is the battery capacity which has increased to 4,085mAh. There is also a Warp Charge 30T charger which manages a 59 percent charge in half an hour and a 96 percent charge in one hour.

This phone comes with polycarbonate material that has a glossy touch to mimic glass. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a dual punch-hole design. The bottom of the smartphone has a USB-C port which is flanked by a speaker grille and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The MediaTek Helio P95 processor does a good job of handling too many memory-intensive apps concurrently. It has a 4025mAh battery under the hood which will keep this charged for a good two days. We now take a look at the cameras which is the biggest USP of this phone – it has four cameras on the back, including a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor as the main snapper. Also, there is a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. On the front, there are two cameras on the front, a 44-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone comes with a 6.5 inches Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a 90Hz refresh rate, and dual surround speakers that give you a delightful viewing experience. The phone measures 161 mm x 75.70 mm x 8.70 mm (HxWxD), and it weighs around 199 grams. This phone can charge quickly as it features the SuperVOOC 50 W Flash Charge feature with the Type-C port and this makes it a product you should possess.

It comes with rounded corners design on the display and the diagonal length of the screen is 6.58 inches. It is both water and dust-proofing and the resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear over time. We take a look at the rear camera – it comes with 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 40 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS). On the front, there is a 32 MP Selfie Camera (f/2.2 aperture) which will make the selfies far clearer and more prominent. There are so many features which make it a premium product for you.