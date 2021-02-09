FP Studio

Faster cooling

Blue Star's inverter split AC is a 2-ton five-star AC. It is made up of 100% copper. It contains multi filtration stages for clean air. It has a dual rotor inverter technology for faster cooling and quiet operation. It also has a brushless DC monitor for increased energy efficiency and enhanced durability. It ensures comfortable cooling even at high temperatures. There are different cooling modes available according to the climate conditions. It allows two users to personalize their AC settings. The display on the AC is hidden. Blue Star also provides a 10-year warranty on the Inverter compressor. It is an Indian company and the product is manufactured in India.

Adjusts power

Voltas inverter split AC is a 2-ton five-star AC. It has a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. The AC is energy efficient and has the lowest noise operation. The warranty is available for one year on the product, one year on the condenser, and five years on the compressor. It is environment friendly. This product has no ozone depletion potential & has low global warming potential. It is made of 100% copper. It is an Indian company and the product is manufactured in India.

Energy efficient

Hitachi's inverter split AC is energy efficient and has the lowest- noise operation. The AC has a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. The warranty on this product is 2 years on AC, 10 years on the compressor, and 5 years on the controller/PCB. The special features of this are filter clean indicator, superfine mesh filter, compressor control, Penta sensor, 100% cooling capacity at 43-degree c, expandable inverter air conditioner, 100% inner grooved copper tube, super slit fins, stabilizer free operation, tropical design, eco friendly (green) refrigerant. It is a Japanese company and the product is manufactured in India.

Voice-controlled

Panasonic's inverter split AC is a 2-ton five-star AC. The AC has a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. It is energy efficient and has the lowest- noise operation. It has a hands-free operation. The AC is controllable by voice using Alexa and Google Assistant. The warranty includes a 1-year comprehensive warranty, one+ four years on PCB, and ten years on compressor. The AC is equipped to detect issues in advance and alert users. It is a Japanese company and the product is manufactured in India.