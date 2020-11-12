FP Studio

Smart, dependable power on the go

As this device features a dual power input through micro USB or type C cables, you won’t need to worry about carrying extra cables to charge it. The two USB slots include a 2.4A output that lets you quickly charge your devices no matter where you are. This well-designed product features nine intelligent sensors to keep your device protected from overcharging and short circuits. You can check the device’s remaining charge and by glancing at the conveniently placed charge indicator which also indicates the charging level. If you’re looking for a quick power up with excellent safety features, you can’t go wrong with this product.

Reliable premium power backup

You can quickly and efficiently charge two devices simultaneously thanks to the two fast charging ports that offer support for up to 18W output. This powerful device’s slim design allows you to easily slip it into a backpack or handbag while you travel. A notable feature is the device’s well-finished metal body that gives you a premium feel. This product has inbuilt compatibility sensors that allow you to charge a range of devices from fitness trackers to larger tablets by adjusting the power output. Give your devices the power backup they deserve with this product.

Great sturdy travel companion

This product is perfect for charging your mobile devices when you don’t have somewhere to plug them into a wall socket. You can have peace of mind when packing for travel as at just 188.7gm this product is extremely lightweight. Built from strong, quality materials, this product compliments your style and gives you impressive durability and scratch resistance. The dual 2.4A USB output slots prove to be a great convenience as they allow you to boost battery levels of two of your devices at the same time with the speed of a wall charger. For an excellent blend of power and portability, you can’t go wrong with this product.

Affordable, palm-sized powerhouse

Don’t be fooled by this device’s small size as it can allow you an additional 72 hours of talk and surf time on a single charge. Its compact design makes it small enough to easily fit in your palm while allowing you to charge your devices wherever you are. Certified to the highest specifications, this product supports Qualcomm quick charge 3.0, so you can spend more time using your phone and less time charging it. With ten inbuilt safety features, you can plug in your phones and other devices with confidence, knowing that your expensive gadgets are well protected.

For use at home, in the office or on long journeys, this product is well worth the cost.