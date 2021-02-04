Thursday, February 04, 2021Back to
Best 1.5 ton split ACs


FP StudioFeb 04, 2021 19:03:33 IST

Turbo Cooling

The Whirlpool 1.5 ton 3-star inverter split AC comes in the colour white gold and has in-built magical pro as well as 3S copr. It comes with a one year warranty on the product, a one year warranty on the condenser, and a 10 years warranty on the compressor. This split AC provides turbo cooling and also has Eco mode and sleep function, to ensure that the AC automatically switches off after the specified hours so as to not waste electricity!

Low noise

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 star split AC with LED display comes in the color white and is also available in a red variant. There are two other variants as well. This AC ensures low noise while running and is better affordable in comparison to inverter split ACs. It is ideal for medium-sized rooms and comes with a one year warranty on the product, one year warranty on the condenser and five years on the compressor. It has a copper condenser coil which ensures better cooling as well!

Excellent warranty

The Carrier 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC comes with a one year warranty on the product, one year on the condenser and ten years on the compressor. This AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and has one of the best in class energy efficiency. It also has a Hybrid jet inverter technology which includes a variable speed compressor that adjusts the power depending on the heat load it is receiving, ensuring higher energy savings as well as cooling, even at 55-degree Celcius! This AC also has an older model, in case you’d like to give it a look as well!

For medium-sized rooms

The Panasonic 1.5 ton 5-star wi-fi twin cooling inverter split AC works with Alexa. It has a variable speed inverter compressor that adjusts its power depending on the heat load it receives. This AC is energy efficient and has low noise operation too. It is ideal for medium-sized rooms and is equipped with both powerful and dry mode to help with different cooling needs. It has a one year comprehensive warranty, five years on PCB, and 10 on the compressor.

