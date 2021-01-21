FP Studio

Easy to carry

This pocket screwdriver is all you need to fulfill your requirements. This screwdriver comes in an attractive and compact case. It has a plastic body that has nine screwdriver heads fitted in an organized and systematic manner. Bosch Ratchet Pocket ScrewDriver has a soft handle grip and is also light in weight which makes it very comfortable to carry it around anywhere. You need to fit the right head to the screw driver body, making it very easy to use.

Unique design

Here is a screwdriver that is apt for professional use. This screwdriver has a unique design that can also be used as a drill. It has a comfortable grip handle made of a rubberized material that feels soft to touch and is easy to use. Cheston Drill/ Screwdriver are also cordless and can be operated on 1200mAh power lithium ion batteries. The spindle lock provided helps you to drill continuously. With this screwdriver, it is also easy to work even in the dark as it has a front lamp.

Automatic mechanism

Here is an advanced screwdriver that can also be called a smart screwdriver. This screwdriver has all the features to make it amazing. It is cordless, battery operated, compact and very easy to use. This screwdriver also has a torque setting feature from levels 1 to 6 that can be adjusted according to the screw size. It can make a lot of household work like fixing or installing furniture, fixing the switchboard, etc easy and quick. Bosch Go Push-to-Start Screwdriver can remove or fix the screw automatically as it is battery operated.

Simple design

Here is a simple battery powered screwdriver that will get your job done efficiently. This screwdriver has a compact and slim design with a rubber grip that provides a comfortable grip and prevents slipping. BLACK+DECKER A7073 Screwdriver has 14 different head pieces so you can change and use the head which is suitable for the job. This screwdriver is powered by alkaline batteries and features a LED light. It also has a dual mode that lets you decide whether you want to use it automatically or manually.