Thursday, November 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Battery chargers to keep you juiced


FP StudioNov 19, 2020 10:56:22 IST

For safe charging

Packed with impressive safety features, this charger is a great way to recharge up to four batteries at the same time effortlessly. A notable is the presence of LEDs above each battery slot which light up in different colours depending on the battery's charging progress. This advanced charger also comes with a 3-second scanner that checks the inserted battery's health quickly. Keeping you safe always, this device flashes a warning and stops charging if it detects a dry battery.
If you're looking for a capable charger with smart protection features, choose this one.

Ideal travel companion

Featuring individual battery slots, you can charge up to two pairs of AA or AAA batteries in this device. Supporting current input of 110-240V, you can safely use this charger around the world without a voltage converter. Made from high-quality plastic, this lightweight charger is sturdy. You can effortlessly slip this ultra-portable charger into any bag thanks to its compact design and fold away cable. Delivering 1800mA of output current, this charger helps you juice up your batteries quickly, so you'll always have power available when you need it.
If a travel-friendly charger is what you're looking for, this one ticks all the right boxes.

For a dependable, high-speed charger

Manufactured by the world's leading battery brand, you won't have to doubt this charger's reliability. As a testament to its quality, the company offers a five-year warranty on this device. This incredible charger lets you power up your batteries in just four hours. Helping you extend your battery's life, inbuilt sensors detect the battery's voltage and shuts off power to prevent overcharging. This sleek, charger also features two convenient LEDs under the battery slots to indicate the charging status. As a bonus, the pocket-friendly package includes two AA batteries and two AAA batteries so you won't have to spend extra.
For a high-quality charger with outstanding performance, don't think twice before buying this one.

Best value for money

Featuring smart electrical protection and quick charging support, this charger's features will surely impress. Being BIS certified means you won't have to stress about its quality, safety and reliability. While you can charge batteries individually, the convenient LCD screen displays the charging status of the battery in the corresponding slot. Using this fantastic charger, you can re-energise AA and AAA batteries from zero to full in under two hours. Available at an unbelievably low price, you won't regret investing in this rapid charger.
When it comes to a device with a perfect balance of affordability and performance, we highly recommend this smart charger.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best USB gaming keyboard for your PC

Nov 19, 2020
Best USB gaming keyboard for your PC
Top Bluetooth mice under 1000

Top Bluetooth mice under 1000

Nov 19, 2020
Rechargeable electric trimmers for men

Rechargeable electric trimmers for men

Nov 19, 2020
Power on the go with these dual usb car chargers

Power on the go with these dual usb car chargers

Nov 19, 2020
Play your music anywhere with these Bluetooth receivers

Play your music anywhere with these Bluetooth receivers

Nov 19, 2020
Top HD webcams

Top HD webcams

Nov 19, 2020

science

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020
Effective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, once developed, could last years, new data hints

COVID-19 Immunity

Effective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, once developed, could last years, new data hints

Nov 18, 2020
China moves Long March-5 rocket to launch site ahead of Chang'e 5 lunar lander launch

Moon Lander

China moves Long March-5 rocket to launch site ahead of Chang'e 5 lunar lander launch

Nov 18, 2020